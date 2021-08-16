Cancel
Foreign Policy

Biden to marshal international community on rights in Afghanistan -adviser

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday said that President Joe Biden is prepared to marshal the international community on human rights in Afghanistan, where the Taliban is seizing power. “He is prepared to marshal the international community on this issue. He cares passionately about these...

Presidential Electionhngn.com

Joe Biden Threatened With Impeachment If He Leaves Americans, Allies in Afghanistan as Blunders May Expose US to Terror Attacks

Experts believe the chaos in Afghanistan might jeopardize Joe Biden's presidency if Republicans try to impeach him over the escalating catastrophe. A succession of critical blunders in the war-torn country is suspected to have sparked a revival of Islamist terror assaults in the United States. Both Democrats and Republicans have...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump launched on Saturday a sustained attack on President Joe Biden’s handling of the retreat of U.S. forces from Afghanistan, which he called “the greatest foreign policy humiliation” in U.S. history. Trump, a Republican who has dangled the possibility of running again for president...
POTUSMSNBC

Trump tries to have it both ways, bashing Biden for Afghanistan deal he locked in

Rachel Maddow highlights the hypocrisy of Donald Trump bragging to his supporters at a rally about how he'd ensured a U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and then weeks later criticizing President Joe Biden for the very thing he set in motion. Florida Rep. Bill Posey also paints himself a hypocrite for voting against expediting the processing of visas of U.S. Afghan allies and then criticizing the Biden administration for not making "every effort." Aug. 21, 2021.
Foreign Policymilwaukeesun.com

Biden to nominate Nicholas Burns as ambassador to China

WASHINGTON, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- President Joe Biden intends to nominate Nicholas Burns, a Harvard professor and veteran diplomat, to serve as U.S. ambassador to China, the White House said on Friday. Burns, 65, currently is an international relations professor at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government. He previously held...
Foreign Policydallassun.com

Biden picks new envoys for China, Japan

Washington [US], August 21 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Friday announced R. Nicholas Burns as the country's nominee for Ambassador to China and Rahm Emanuel as the country's nominee for Ambassador to Japan, the White House said in a press release. Burns, a respected former career member of the...
Militarytribuneledgernews.com

LETTER: Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal went against military advisers

Today I watch all the television coverage of the Afghanistan crisis. I sit here and hope that our troops will not be consumed in one humongous killing spree by the Taliban. These folks don’t care about human life. They exterminate anything and everything that may be contrary to their religion and beliefs. Biden knew full well the consequences of his action, he was told by his advisors and military chiefs. He just did not care. They say they were caught off guard as to how quick the Taliban mustered the manpower to take the country in a couple of days. As a Vietnam veteran I know how it is done. In Vietnam it was performed every day. During the daytime, there would be few VC. The VC (Viet Cong) kept up a few daytime skirmishes to maneuver us to areas where fighting might be more amenable to them in the nighttime. In the nighttime the place is crawling with VC, they were everywhere. Almost every other home in the hamlets and villages were populated with folks who were VC or VC sympathizers. The nighttime brought out hundreds of folks who just transitioned from farmers to fighters. The only change was that they now had weapons, grenades and or similar equipment. Essentially you could not tell who the enemy were unless they had weapons. Looking at the Taliban and or Afghanistan people I see a similar problem. Like the VC they wear no uniform or other things that might reveal their identity. I could easily see how so many of the Taliban could materialize so quickly, they were always there in the cities and towns to be revealed at the appropriate time, which is NOW, that we have once again dropped our guard. What about the folks who helped us out, do we just abandon them?

