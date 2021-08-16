Biden to marshal international community on rights in Afghanistan -adviser

Today I watch all the television coverage of the Afghanistan crisis. I sit here and hope that our troops will not be consumed in one humongous killing spree by the Taliban. These folks don’t care about human life. They exterminate anything and everything that may be contrary to their religion and beliefs. Biden knew full well the consequences of his action, he was told by his advisors and military chiefs. He just did not care. They say they were caught off guard as to how quick the Taliban mustered the manpower to take the country in a couple of days. As a Vietnam veteran I know how it is done. In Vietnam it was performed every day. During the daytime, there would be few VC. The VC (Viet Cong) kept up a few daytime skirmishes to maneuver us to areas where fighting might be more amenable to them in the nighttime. In the nighttime the place is crawling with VC, they were everywhere. Almost every other home in the hamlets and villages were populated with folks who were VC or VC sympathizers. The nighttime brought out hundreds of folks who just transitioned from farmers to fighters. The only change was that they now had weapons, grenades and or similar equipment. Essentially you could not tell who the enemy were unless they had weapons. Looking at the Taliban and or Afghanistan people I see a similar problem. Like the VC they wear no uniform or other things that might reveal their identity. I could easily see how so many of the Taliban could materialize so quickly, they were always there in the cities and towns to be revealed at the appropriate time, which is NOW, that we have once again dropped our guard. What about the folks who helped us out, do we just abandon them?