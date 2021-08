Earlier this year, Elon Musk revealed that he has Asperger's Syndrome, a developmental disorder in the autism spectrum disorder, according to the National Institutes of Health. "I'm actually making history tonight as the first person with Asperger's to host SNL. Or at least the first person to admit it," Musk joked during his opening monologue. Per the NIH, Asperger's, abbreviated AS, is characterized by "a distinct group of neurological conditions." It was added to the American Psychiatric Association's official diagnostic manual in 1994, and impacts around one in 300 people, almost 90 percent male. Read on to learn about the signs that someone may present if they have Asperger's—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.