I'm looking to change my demo environments VCSA from a tiny configuration to a small one. I need to do this because having it be at least small is a prerequisite for VCSA HA. I know there is a thread already for changing the disk space for a vCenter Server (https://communities.vmware.com/t5/VMware-vCenter-Discussions/vCenter-size-changing/td-p/493584) , mostly consisting of links to this kb page (https://kb.vmware.com/s/article/2145603). I'm not sure if this is enough to actually make the VCSA HA compatible, or if it will also need more CPUs or perhaps some internal code change.