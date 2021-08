I am trying to set up an 8.0 or 8.1 vRO on our 7.0 cloud for testing purposes. This is all on a private network. After deploying the OVF template and powering on the VM, we are able to successfully do nslookups for the DNS name and the IP. There is a responsive ping as well for both. When I try to connect to the vRO through the browser with "https://FQDN/vco" , there is a delay and then a refuse to connect error. This error occurs on all different browsers. We've followed the instructions in the "Installing and Configuring VMware vRealize Orchestrator" guide and are unsure of what may be the issue. Any help or suggestions would be appreciated.