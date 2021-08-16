Cancel
U.N. Urged to Probe Bangladesh Over Disappearances

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — A global human rights group called Monday on the United Nations to lead an independent international investigation into the alleged disappearances of government critics and others at the hands of security forces in Bangladesh, an allegation the country's government has long denied. New York-based Human Rights Watch...

