AM Besthas placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of "a+" (Excellent) of American National Insurance Company (ANICO) and its life/health subsidiaries, American National Life Insurance Company of Texas, American National Life Insurance Company of New York (Glenmont, NY) and Standard Life and Accident Insurance Company. These companies are referred to collectively as the American National Group. Concurrently, AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of "a" (Excellent) for Garden State Life Insurance Company.