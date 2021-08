Three Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges Sunday

Three individuals were arrested on drug charges in Cherokee County on Sunday. Robert King, age 57 of Cartersville, Georgia and Shantee King, 31, whose address was not listed on the arrest report, were charged with Drug Trafficking and Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree – and with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Robert King was booked into jail at around 6:30pm – Shantee King at around 8:00.