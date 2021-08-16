Promising offense holds key for South Park

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Park head coach Marty Rieck watches practice on Aug. 11, 2021, in South Park.

The 2020 football regular season for South Park came down to basic fundamentals on offense.

When the Eagles scored, they won. When they didn’t, they lost.

In South Park’s four wins, they averaged 33 points per game. In their three losses, they scored a total of nine points.

The Eagles won their first three games before a key injury led to some struggles.

“We came to a crossroads after (running back) Nate May injured his knee during the Brownsville game,” South Park coach Marty Rieck said. “The coaches and players had to adjust as a result, and we did take our lumps for a short stint. But has always been the case with the kids that wear our uniform, they rose up when called upon and found a way to secure a hard-earned second-place finish and another shot at the playoffs.”

Some of the elements of success are back in 2021 as the Eagles return six starters on offense and five on defense, including their leading passer, junior Harper Conroy.

“Harper gives us a lot of options,” Rieck said. “His skill set allows us legitimate operation in a variety of different sets. The way that he grew during the course of the year, his reads, his decision-making process, his leadership, his fortitude and his reactions to what he saw in front of him improved each week.

“Watch him operate during the last drive of our playoff game against KO last season. He showed veteran poise as a sophomore. Watching Harper and (offensive coordinator) Brian Abbey work in unison together during that series was a thing of beauty.”

Rieck feels Conroy, who threw for nearly 1,000 yards last season, is going to be something special.

“Those that know me and our program know that I am situationally reserved and choose humility over hype, but I can wholeheartedly say that Harper Conroy, overall, is one of the best quarterbacks in the WPIAL,” he said. “His size, arm strength and speed with the ball in his hand set him apart.

“Just like every other player on our team, his job is to win the battle with himself, make those around him better, utilize his talents to the fullest and have a blast playing the game of football. He is one that people should keep a keen eye on.”

Some of the other Eagles standouts returning in 2021 include senior lineman Travis Rooney, senior fullback/linebacker Jake Ferency, junior running back/safety Adam Johnson and senior wide receiver/defensive back Luke Smith.

“Harper and I have definitely got good work in and have our timing down,” Smith said. “It should be a good year for our passing game as well as the running game.”

Rieck says watching the players grow and mature together is an exciting process; however, experience and depth is a concern as the new season draws near.

“The eagerness and willingness of our kids to learn and compete has me unbelievably excited to get this season underway,” he said. “Depth at each position and the number of kids that will be two-way players is always a concern. This year’s team will be collectively the youngest that we have put on the field as far back as I can remember in my playing or coaching days at South Park. These guys are ready to take full advantage of the opportunity.”

A game and a half separated second place from sixth place in the Interstate Conference in Class 3A last year. Smith likes his team’s chances in the conference and beyond.

“I think everyone on the team this year wants to push to make it all the way to the stadium and have a chance to win the WPIALs,” Smith said. “We believe we got the guys and plan to go all the way.”

South Park

Coach: Marty Rieck

2020 record: 4-4, 4-2 in Class 3A Interstate Conference

All-time record: 404-358-27

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

9.3, Keystone Oaks, 7

9.11, at Seton-LaSalle, noon

9.17, at Yough, 7

9.24, Brownsville*, 7

10.1, at Elizabeth-Forward*, 7

10.8, North Catholic*, 7

10.15, South Allegheny*, 7

10.22, at Mt. Pleasant*, 7

10.29, Southmoreland*, 7

*Conference game

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: Harper Conroy

73-126, 938 yards, 11 TDs

Rushing: Adam Johnson

135-554, 5 TDs

Receiving: *Brendan Wood

17-269, 5 TDs

*Graduated

FAST FACTS

• Marty Rieck begins his seventh season as head coach at his alma mater, South Park.

• The Eagles have qualified for the WPIAL playoffs in four of the six years under Rieck, including last year.

• In one of the better opening night playoff games in the WPIAL in 2020, South Park lost the battle of the Eagles when the Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles claimed a 28-24 victory in a 3A quarterfinals clash last October.

• This is the 85th season of South Park football, including preceding schools in the district.

