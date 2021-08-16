Cancel
Cell Phones

USA Today Relaunches Subscription Crossword App

By Lucinda Southern
AdWeek
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSA Today has amped up the features on its subscriber-focused crossword app, with a monthly $5.99 price tag, all in an effort to drive new, younger subscribers and keep churn down. While a paid-for tier previously existed, the publisher plans to expedite growth with new features and incentives.

Cell Phones

Revuto Introduces Their Flagship Product - Revuto App, an Active Subscription Management Solution

ZAGREB, CROATIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / As subscriptions grow by 100% year on year, it is sure that subscriptions are here to stay and become an integral part of everyone's life. Over the past few years, the customer's preferences have changed. At Revuto they see their place in this growing economy to filter signals from noise with their Revuto app V2 that they will launch soon, and offer customers a clean and pleasant subscription management experience.
Cell Phones

Snapchat: How to Stop Sharing Usage Data With Map Providers

By default, Snapchat will share your “anonymized location and usage data with [its] map providers.” However, you can stop Snapchat from doing so at any time. Our guide will show you how this is done. Brandy Shaul. Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps...
Technology
TheStreet

Allstar Releases Major Platform Update, Adds Subscriptions And New Desktop App

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allstar ,a consumer technology startup focused on democratizing the creation of gaming content, has released a major platform update today. In addition to a host of new features available to all Allstar creators, users can now subscribe to Allstar Pro to unlock additional functionality, exclusive contests, and profile enhancements.
Public Health

This content is only available to USA TODAY subscribers.

We know you have many choices and appreciate you investing in us and the future of journalism. In a renewed effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that fully vaccinated Americans wear masks indoors if they’re in an area of substantial or high coronavirus transmission.
Small Business

MacTrast Deals: iScanner App: Lifetime Subscription

IScanner App is a US-based digital tool that helps to solve everyday, business, and educational tasks. iScanner turns your device into a powerful digital office and even more. iScanner is a US-based digital tool that helps to solve everyday, business, and educational tasks. iScanner turns your device into a powerful digital office and even more. iScanner app becomes the real digital assistance platform that helps solve various day-to-day tasks: it uses AI to make high-quality scans of documents, educational materials, to-do lists and helps to edit, markup, and share them. The scanner app also can count similar objects and solve math problems and equations. This scanner app is a must-have for students or anyone involved in a small business: accountants, realtors, managers, or lawyers. Scan anything you need using your iPhone or iPad device.
Hobbies

Snapchat: How to See Fewer Gambling Ads

Snapchat added new advertising preference options that allow users to see fewer ads related to sensitive topics, such as politics and alcohol. Users can also tell the Snapchat application to show them fewer ads related to gambling. Our guide will show you how this is done.
Cell Phones

Transit App to Make Some Features Subscription-Only

Transit, an app that helps people plan, book and pay for rides on public transit and other mobility options, is introducing a subscription model. The company’s subscription plan will be called Royale, and it will put up a paywall in front of certain features that have long been free. Namely, after a two-week grace period, users will have to pay to see schedules far into the future or transit lines that are distant from their current location. The subscription will cost $2 per month on an annual plan or $4.99 on a monthly plan.
Internet

Facebook suppressed report that made it look bad

On Wednesday, Facebook released a report about what content was most viewed by people in the US last quarter. It was the first time it had released such a report. But according to The New York Times, Facebook was working on a similar report for the first quarter of 2021 that it opted not to share because it might have reflected poorly on the company.
Cell Phones

Snapchat: How to Find Your Contacts on the App

Snapchat allows users to sync their device contacts to the mobile application in order to find any friends and family members that may also use the app. When someone syncs their contacts to the Snapchat app, they can quickly add those contacts as friends (if they want).
Cell Phones

3 Tactics to Acquire New Mobile App Users

With an increasingly complex mobile advertising landscape, it’s more important than ever for mobile app marketers to identify new ways to acquire more users. Having a comprehensive user acquisition strategy that maximizes the value of each channel can impact the trajectory of your business and identify untapped customers. Reaching a...
Internet

Zammo.ai Bets Heavy on Facebook for Its B-to-B Campaign

Zammo.ai, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence technology for businesses that build for platforms like smart speakers, kicked off a major business-to-business marketing campaign to raise awareness about conversational AI. But what’s different about this campaign is that in addition to the usual b-to-b suspects, like Google and LinkedIn, Facebook is a major part of the mix.
Lifestyle

Walt Disney World to Retire Two Fan-Favorite Attractions

A lot of change is coming to Walt Disney World this year, thanks to the park's 50th anniversary celebration that kicks off in October. Some changes are just for the celebration, while others are a bit more permanent. Unfortunately, two of Walt Disney World's most popular fireworks shows fall into the latter category, as they're leaving the parks in October with no plans to return at any point in the future.
TV & Video

Anchor Rob Nelson exits struggling cable channel NewsNation

Veteran news anchor Rob Nelson is leaving Nexstar Media Group's NewsNation less than a year after the struggling cable news channel's launch. Nelson had been the anchor of "NewsNation Prime," the nightly prime-time news program on the Chicago-based national channel. He joined the startup after stints at ABC's New York station WABC-TV and ABC News.
Lifestyle

Disney closed this restaurant today with no advanced warning

Guests who are hoping to dine at one restaurant on Disney World property may be surprised to see it is closed with no advanced warning. Has this ever happened to you?. Disney’s Contemporary Resort is currently undergoing a major refurbishment. The rooms are receiving an Incredibles re-theme, and even the lobby area is receiving work.
Dover, NH
Seacoast Current

NH Restaurateur to Rude Customers: Talk to Me. Then You Can Leave

A rude customer on Wednesday pushed the owner of a longtime Seacoast restaurant to post a sign telling customers to ask for him if they have a problem with the service. It's been a long summer for the service industry which has been found itself short staffed while trying to take advantage of their busiest season. It's also resulted in some customers yelling at staff because of slow service and mistakes which has everyone on edge.
Muskegon, MI

'USA Today' nominates Muskegon distillery for Best New Craft Distillery award

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon’s own Wonderland Distilling has been nominated for Best New Craft Distillery in the country by USA Today, according to Wonderland Distilling. “We say Wonderland is ‘distilled for the adventurous soul,’ and that means a lot to us here in Michigan, a state filled with natural beauty and tons of opportunity for adventure,” says CEO Mark Gongalski. “Being nominated as one of the best new craft distilleries in the country is incredible, and we are extremely grateful to USA Today for including Wonderland in this competition."
World

Disney World Pulling 2 Beloved Attractions Ahead of 50th Anniversary

Disney World's 50th anniversary is approaching fast, but two of the park's most beloved attractions will be gone before it comes. According to a report by Walt Disney World News Today, the "EPCOT Forever" and "Happily Ever After" attractions will be "retired permanently" on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. Disney has already announced the new attractions that will take their places.

