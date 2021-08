Florence Pugh, who has quickly become one of those actresses we want to see in everything, has yet another new project on the way. It’s The Wonder, a Netflix movie helmed by Disobedience filmmaker Sebastián Lelio. The Netflix psychological thriller, which is currently in production in Ireland, is based on the book of the same name by Emma Donoghue. A first look image from the film, which has Pugh looking very similar to her character in Lady Macbeth, is waiting for you below.