Best antivirus software for Windows (2021 edition)

CNET
 6 days ago

www.cnet.com

Cell Phonestalkandroid.com

These are the Samsung Galaxy devices that should get updated to Android 12 (One UI 4)

Samsung has been killing it in most departments lately, none more so than providing timeous software updates and security patches to its vast array of devices. The Korean brand has improved its software support so much that other brands are being shown up (I’m looking at you, Motorola), and the policy is set to continue with the upcoming Android 12/One UI 4.0 update. Thanks to Samsung’s commitment to providing three major OS updates to Galaxy devices that launched as far back as 2019, fewer phones and tablets are being left behind.
Cell PhonesCNET

You may be COVID 'carded': How to store your vaccine card on your iPhone or Android

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. New York is doing it, and so is San Francisco. Now Samsung is joining in. Across the US and the rest of the world, companies, apps and municipalities are making it easier to digitally store and display your COVID-19 vaccination card. As the delta plus variant continues to spread, cities and businesses are doubling down on COVID-19 safety protocols. While most companies are incentivizing getting the shot, many establishments are making it a requirement. You may need to show proof of vaccination for entry into gyms, restaurants, bars and more. It's simple -- no proof, no entry.
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 price slashed at Best Buy — but not for long

Gone are the days when smartwatches were bulky, awkward pieces of tech that didn’t add much to your mobile device. Today’s smartwatch deals are sleek, feature-packed, and look fantastic on your wrist. They also pair very well with mobile devices, allowing you to check your notifications and alerts without having to take your phone out of your pocket. While Apple Watch deals are probably the most popular smartwatches on the market, Samsung is no slouch when it comes to wearables either. Galaxy Watch deals offer great accessories, too, especially if you own a Samsung Galaxy device. That’s why we jumped at the chance to tell you that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is on sale right now at Best Buy. You can get this sleek watch for only $350, down by $50 from the original price of $400.
EngineeringCNET

Elon Musk's Tesla Bot may never arrive. Here are robots you can experience now

Tesla CEO Elon Musk spun up his attention machine Thursday, pulling the wraps off a humanoid robot that uses artificial intelligence to take over mundane tasks for people. The Tesla Bot will sport autopilot cameras and an information display instead of a face. It should be able to lift 150 pounds, though it wouldn't be as beefy as a life-size Ken doll.
Computerscodeinwp.com

Best Streaming Software for Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook Live (What You Need to Know)

Whether for professional gaming, instructional webinar videos, or feeds from music concerts or award shows, live streaming offers an entertaining way for people to share their ideas, interact with peers, and show their skills and talents. If you’re interested in getting into the live streaming game, it’s important to begin the process with the best streaming software.
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Open HEIC Files on Windows (or Convert Them to JPEG)

Apple’s iPhone and iPad take photos in the HEIF image format by default. These photos have the HEIC file extension. Windows 10 can view HEIC files in just a few clicks—or you can convert them to standard JPEGs and view them anywhere. Table of Contents. How to View HEIC FIles...
Computerswindowslatest.com

Windows 11 Build 22000.132 (KB5005190) comes with refreshed apps

Windows 11 Build 22000.132 is now rolling out to users in the Dev and Beta channels of the company’s Insider program. Windows 11’s new cumulative update is all about bug fixes and quality improvements, and there are no new features as version 21H2 of the operating system has already hit the RTM status.
Cell PhonesArs Technica

Google is killing Android Auto for phones (if you even know what that is)

Google is killing Android Auto. No, not that Android Auto. Google is shutting down "Android Auto for phone screens," which was an Android Auto offshoot for people who didn't have cars compatible with the service. 9to5Google confirmed the cancellation with Google, and XDA Developers spotted a shutdown message in the app pushing users to a newer Google car computing solution for phone screens: "Google Assistant driving mode." As usual, we have many similarly named Google projects to keep track of, so don't get confused!
TechnologyTechRadar

Antivirus software deals in Australia: Coupons, discounts and sales

It's never been more important to protect your online life, what with the working and studying from home culture that's resulted from the spread of the ongoing pandemic. With more and more of us spending a lot more time online, finding the best antivirus solution – ideally at great prices – has become quite important.
Cell PhonesPocket-lint.com

How do you transfer contacts from an Android phone to an iPhone?

(Pocket-lint) - So you're swapping phones to an entirely new platform. Easy enough, right? But what about one of your most prized data collections? What about WhatsApp?. It's a simple thing to lose all your chats and data from WhatsApp when changing from an Android to iPhone. But with Tenorshare iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer, you don't have to lose anything. This easy-to-use app will have your chats moved over from your old Android phone onto your sparkling new iPhone in three quick steps that'll have you wondering why you were stressing in the first place.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Worms Rumble (Switch): Software updates

On this page, you will find all there is to know about the various Software updates for Worms Rumble on Nintendo Switch (originally released on June 23rd in Europe, North America, and Japan)!. Worms Rumble – Ver. ???. Release date: August 11th 2021 (North America, Europe, Japan) Patch notes:. Increased...
Softwaretechviral.net

How to Enable Screen Saver in Windows 11 (Full Guide)

On older versions of the Windows operating system, Microsoft introduced a set of screen savers. Screen Savers were introduced in the very old versions of the Windows operating system to avoid screen burn-in in CRT (Cathode Ray Tube) displays. Although we don’t use CRT monitors these days, screen savers now...
Cell PhonesCNET

Want to take better iPhone selfies? Use this iOS 14 trick on your front camera

The latest version of Apple's iPhone operating system, iOS 14.7, is now available to download (and iOS 15 is just around the corner, likely along with the iPhone 13). No matter what version of the OS you're running, you'll find lots of updated camera tools and features, including improvements to Night Mode and burst photos. But one smaller camera feature may make the biggest difference for your selfie needs: a setting called Mirror Front Camera.
Electronicsdigital-photography-school.com

A Beginner’s Guide to Buying a Camera (2021 Edition)

Are you searching for your first real camera? Do you want to know what to look for and how to choose?. In 2021, you have plenty of options, but talk of megapixels, mirrorless technology, viewfinder type, and other technical terms can get very confusing, very fast. That’s why, in this camera buying guide for beginners, I’m going to break it all down for you.
Softwarecheckpoint.com

Microsoft Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege (CVE-2021-33771)

Windows Server 2019 (Server Core installation) Windows Server, version 2004 (Server Core installation) Windows Server, version 20H2 (Server Core Installation) Windows Server 2016 (Server Core installation) Windows 8.1 for 32-bit systems. Windows 8.1 for x64-based systems. Windows RT 8.1. Windows Server 2012 R2. Windows Server 2012 R2 (Server Core installation)
Cell PhonesCNET

Best Android phones to buy in 2021

The phone world moves quickly and today's leading manufacturers are innovating faster than ever before. Features like vivid Super AMOLED displays and fast 5G connectivity are now commonplace, and those with deep pockets can access cutting-edge, futuristic tech such as foldable displays. Samsung's Galaxy line dominates the Android category but other companies are gunning for the honor of being the best Android phone -- and you, the customer, benefit from all this competition.
Cell PhonesCNET

Android Auto for Phone Screens support ending with Android 12

When most of us think about Android Auto, we're thinking about the simplified apps and audio interface that a compatible phone projects onto your car's dashboard display. However, it is possible to run a version of Android Auto directly on your Android phone's screen… at least, there was. Google has confirmed this week that the Android Auto for Phone Screens interface is being phased out with the arrival of Android 12 later this year.
RetailCNET

Facebook's new virtual workspace, Amazon may open big retail stores

Tesla unveils new humanoid robot designs and Americans can get COVID-19 boosters next month. Install an M.2 SSD in your PS5 with a heatsink upgrade. Facebook's new virtual workspace, Amazon may open big retail stores. Elon Musk unveils Tesla Bot. Everything revealed at Elon Musk's Tesla Bot event. Most Popular...

