Tito Ortiz explains why he ‘lost respect’ for Anderson Silva after boxing contract negotiations

Tito Ortiz reacted to his boxing match with Anderson Silva, saying that “I’ve been working extensively on my boxing over the past 10 years.”. Coming out of left field, the Ortiz vs. Silva boxing match was officially announced on Wednesday by Triller. It will take place on September 11 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, and will be a 195lbs professional boxing match set for eight rounds or less. The main event of the card features former UFC champion Vitor Belfort against Oscar de la Hoya. With the addition of Ortiz vs. Silva, this is expected to be one of Triller’s biggest boxing events to date, one that features a number of combat sports legends.