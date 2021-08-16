Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Tito Ortiz explains why he ‘lost respect’ for Anderson Silva after boxing contract negotiations

By Bloody Elbow
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTito Ortiz, Anderson Silva, Oscar De La Hoya, Ultimate Fighting Championship, Alberto Del Rio, Julio Rodrigo César Chávez, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. At 46 years old, UFC Hall-of-Famer Tito Ortiz decided to return to prizefighting by taking on the legendary Anderson Silva. The two are reportedly slated for a boxing match on September 11 as part of the Triller event headlined by Oscar De La Hoya and Vitor Belfort.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vitor Belfort
Person
Oscar De La Hoya
Person
Alberto Del Rio
Person
Tito Ortiz
Person
Anderson Silva
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Basketball#Combat#Naismith Memorial#Ufc Hall Of#Triller#Huntington Beach Council#Tmz Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCPosted by
FanSided

Twitter goes absolutely mental when news of Triller’s Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz fight dropped

Twitter goes absolutely mental when news of Triller’s Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz fight dropped. It didn’t take long for the news of a Triller boxing fight between former UFC champions, Tito Ortiz and Anderson Siva to upset the harmony on Twitter. Ok, ok, there’s never harmony on Twitter but you get what we mean. The news, first reported by MMAFighting sent MMA Twitter into a panic of sorts at the idea.
UFCPosted by
ClutchPoints

UFC legends Anderson Silva, Tito Ortiz set to fight in Triller bout

The combat sporting world has announced another oddball fight. Apparently, UFC legends Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz are set to fight in a Triller bout in September. Silva recently took on boxing after retiring from the UFC, while Ortiz has been off and on in other MMA leagues. However, according to Guilherme Cruz, the two former champions will face off in the boxing ring soon.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Tito Ortiz Drops Logan Paul Fight Bombshell

The former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz had previously said that he would return to the cage this year. He had also challenged YouTuber-turned-pro boxer, Logan Paul, to a bout. Ortiz recently took to his Twitter account and wrote:. “you missed the bus homie.”. Tito seemed to imply that...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Tito Ortiz Leaks ‘Rigged’ Floyd Mayweather Fight In Video

Tito Ortiz alongside his upcoming opponent and UFC legend Anderson Silva were part of the Triller boxing fight press conference. He went on to speak about his upcoming bout with ‘The Spider’ and said that he wants to have fun with the boxing bout. Tito Ortiz opens up on his...
Huntington Beach, CAchatsports.com

Tito Ortiz done with politics after brief reign as mayor: ‘When they started attacking my character… I knew I needed to walk away’

Tito Ortiz is done with political office after a brief six-month reign as the mayor of Huntington Beach, Calif. The former UFC champion, who was sworn in as mayor for his hometown this past December, ultimately stepped down in June while offering his resignation after claiming he was a victim of “character assassination” and the constant attacks led him to fear for the safety of his family.
UFCchatsports.com

Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz targeted for boxing match as part of De La Hoya vs. Belfort card on Sept. 11

A boxing match between former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz is currently being targeted for the upcoming Triller Fight Club card on Sept. 11 in Los Angeles. Multiple sources confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting on Wednesday with the matchup expected to take place as part of the same event where Oscar De La Hoya will clash with Vitor Belfort in the main event. The matchup is expected to take place at a 195-pound catchweight.
UFCSherdog

Anderson Silva, Tito Ortiz Slated for Boxing Match at Triller-Promoted Event on Sept. 11

A pair of former UFC champions are scheduled to meet in a boxing match under the Triller Fight Club banner. Former middleweight king Anderson Silva and ex-light heavyweight ruler Tito Ortiz will square off in a 195-pound bout on Sept. 11 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The fight is slated for eight rounds, and both athletes will wear 10-pounce gloves. MMAFighting.com was first to report the booking.
Combat SportsPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Tito Ortiz reacts to boxing match with Anderson Silva: “I’ve been working extensively on my boxing over the past 10 years”

Tito Ortiz reacted to his boxing match with Anderson Silva, saying that “I’ve been working extensively on my boxing over the past 10 years.”. Coming out of left field, the Ortiz vs. Silva boxing match was officially announced on Wednesday by Triller. It will take place on September 11 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, and will be a 195lbs professional boxing match set for eight rounds or less. The main event of the card features former UFC champion Vitor Belfort against Oscar de la Hoya. With the addition of Ortiz vs. Silva, this is expected to be one of Triller’s biggest boxing events to date, one that features a number of combat sports legends.
UFCBoxing Insider

Anderson Silva Set To Take On Tito Ortiz On September 11th

Anderson Silva had grown accustomed to locking himself in a cage and using his knees, elbows, fists, and chokeholds to pick up the win. However, with the former mixed martial arts star making the switch to the professional boxing ring instead, it appears as though he’ll be sticking around much longer.
Los Angeles, CAmmanews.com

Tito Ortiz Releases First Statement Since Silva Fight Announcement

Tito Ortiz has spoken out about his upcoming boxing match with Anderson Silva. MMAFighting initially reported that Triller is adding Silva vs. Ortiz to the Oscar De La Hoya vs. Vitor Belfort card on Sept. 11. Triller later made it official. The action will be held inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Silva is fresh off an upset victory over former boxing world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
Combat SportsPosted by
MiddleEasy

Tito Ortiz on Losing Respect for Anderson Silva: “He wants me down to 195lbs. He’s fought at 205lbs six times in his career.”

Tito Ortiz has lost all respect for Anderson Silva. Leading up to their boxing match, Ortiz explained why he’s unhappy with Anderson. Ortiz will face Anderson Silva in an eight-round professional boxing match on September 11th. Triller Fight Club will feature the fight on a card that sees Vitor Belfort take on Oscar De La Hoya in the main event.
UFCBloody Elbow

Tito Ortiz promotes upcoming Triller fight while wearing QAnon shirt

Tito Ortiz remains a staunch supporter of the far right QAnon conspiracy movement. The former UFC light-heavyweight champion posted a photo of himself on Instagram wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the words WWG1WGA, which is a QAnon slogan that stands for ‘where we go one, we go all.’. The QAnon...
UFCmymmanews.com

Anderson Silva on Triller, PRIDE, and Michael Jackson

Anderson Silva addressed the media virtually ahead of his upcoming boxing bout against Tito Ortiz at Triller Fight Club. This contest goes down on September 11th and the two former UFC champions are slated to don the big gloves. This eight-round cruiserweight affair is the co-feature behind Oscar De La...
UFCmmanews.com

Anderson Silva Gives Up Hope Of Having His Biggest Dream Fight

Anderson Silva once longed for a dream match with Roy Jones Jr. but it appears that goal has been fading. Silva is a decorated mixed martial artist. He is a future UFC Hall of Famer and remains the longest reigning middleweight champion in the promotion’s history. He recently transitioned into the world of boxing, defeating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. via split decision in a massive upset.
UFCinthefight.net

Tito Ortiz Concerned About Missing Weight for Anderson Silva Boxing Match

Tito Ortiz is concerned about missing weight for his upcoming boxing match against Anderson Silva on September 11 in Los Angeles. “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” believes that Silva is afraid of the power that he can bring and purposely chose the 195-lbs catchweight despite Silva’s previous fights at 205-lbs in MMA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy