Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - New Game Plus Save - Game mod - Download

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 6 days ago

Save game for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order created by Jordy_C. A pack of saves made practically at the very beginning of the game (on Bogano, shortly after the encounter with BD-1), in which absolutely everything was unlocked. We're talking about outfits, skins, skills, lightsaber parts, etc. You can also enjoy the different blade colors of your weapons. These are different depending on the save:

www.gamepressure.com

#New Game Plus#Jedi Order#Mod#Jordy C#Bogano
