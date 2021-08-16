Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - New Game Plus Save - Game mod - Download

Xbox announced its latest selection of Xbox Game Pass additions this week with several new games coming to the service. Some of those games are ones that are just releasing for the first time this week, too, which means that those who are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will have a couple of brand new games to play within the next few days. Xbox also made some changes to some of its EA Play games as well which means that two different Star Wars games just got even better.