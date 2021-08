Chemeketa Community College will boost programs for students who face transitioning barriersChemeketa Community College announced that the school recently received a grant that it plans to use for boosting high school students as they transition to higher education. CCC was awarded a $1.54 million grant, which was allotted to assist marginalized students in attending and completing college. The project includes expanding dual credit opportunities while developing hybrid CTE and combined school enrollment models, according to CCC spokeswoman Marie Hulett. It also will implement innovative technological improvements, provide advising for transitions to college and boost instruction for technology, professional development and...