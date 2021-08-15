Cancel
Speedway, IN

Wheels of Change in Motorsports

By Gerry Dick
Inside Indiana Business
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPEEDWAY - Could it be a sign of things to come? This year’s revamped Brickyard Weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, featuring both NASCAR and INDYCAR races on the IMS road course, was an example of efforts among the sport’s major sanctioning bodies to drive attention and attendance. IMS President Doug Boles says ongoing communication among INDYCAR, NASCAR and the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) could result in the series’ sharing the spotlight at more venues in the future.

Indianapolis, IN
Speedway, IN
Gerry Dick
