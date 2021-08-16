Cancel
Health

Meet the Scientist Couple Driving an mRNA Vaccine Revolution

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs COVID-19 spread, BioNTech cofounders Uğur Şahin and Özlem Türeci had one goal: to make a safe, effective vaccine faster than ever before. In this illuminating conversation with the head of TED Chris Anderson, the immunologists (and married couple) share the fascinating story of how their decades of mRNA research powered the Pfizer–BioNTech vaccine – and forecast what this breakthrough science could mean for the future of vaccines and other immunotherapy treatments.

