Real estate developer Jeffrey Libert on owning 27.4 metre superyacht Libert-y
BOAT finds out how real-estate developer Jeffrey Libert became a boating convert and came to own the 27.4 metre superyacht Libert-y. I’m a late bloomer into the yachting world. When we bought an oceanfront house on Jupiter Island, my astute wife, Marty, said, “You’ll be very happy to have your own dock,” but I told her if I ever set foot on a boat, even at the dock, I’ll be seasick, so that’s going nowhere. Wisely she said, “We’ll see.”www.boatinternational.com
