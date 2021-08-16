Real estate developer Jeffrey Libert on owning 27.4 metre superyacht Libert-y

Last week I wrote about the common myths and misconceptions held, and perpetuated, by sellers of real estate. Today I’ll dive into one of the biggest misconceptions of them all: Offers. First and foremost, an offer should always be in writing on a signed “Offer Sheet” with its terms clearly stated. There are also some mandatory state disclosures that need to be signed as well. In addition, the buyer also needs to provide a pre-approval letter and/or proof of funds. Nothing contained within the Offering Package is contractually binding on either side. It functions as a clear and concise outline of the deal being proposed by the purchaser to the seller so that there’s no confusion or misunderstanding moving forward.