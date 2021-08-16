"Special" Clemson D-line is showing out in camp
When looking at the Clemson football defensive line, one word comes to mind: talent. The position group features four- and five-star athletes everywhere you look. With veteran leaders in Xavier Thomas, Justin Foster and KJ Henry and young-but-experienced stellar sophomore Bryan Bresee and, it's no wonder that many college football analysts are predicting Clemson's defensive line to be one of, if not the best in the nation this year.www.tigernet.com
Comments / 0