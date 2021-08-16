Pacific Mariner motor yacht Foxy Lady sold

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe 26.21 metre Pacific Mariner motor yacht Foxy Lady, listed for sale by Chris June at Worth Avenue Yachts, has been sold in an in-house deal. Built in GRP by US yard Pacific Mariner to a design by Gregory C Marshall, she was delivered in 2008. A satin finished cherry wood interior accommodates eight guests in four cabins consisting of a full beam master suite with a king sized bed, two VIP suites and a twin cabin, all with entertainment systems, flat screen televisions and en suite bathroom facilities.

