Pacific Mariner motor yacht Foxy Lady sold

The 27.4 metre Pershing motor yacht A&O has been listed for sale by Moran Yacht & Ship. She was built in GRP by the Italian yard Pershing to a design by Fulvio De Simoni and delivered in 2008 as a Pershing 90' with a refit in 2014. Accommodation is for eight guests in a four-stateroom layout plus three crew. The full beam master suite is very spacious and benefits from large windows while the VIP stateroom is forward towards the bow and there are two guest cabins to port and starboard. All staterooms come with television screens and en suite bathroom facilities.