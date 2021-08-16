Concept explorer motor yacht Bulldog 88 for sale

Gill Schmid Design’s newest superyacht concept goes by the name of See, and it’s certainly hard to miss. The hybrid vessel, which was penned in partnership with Lateral Naval Architects, spans an imposing 213 feet and sports a truly singular exterior characterized by large planes of reflective glass. The vessel’s interior totals a generous 1,670 GT and aims to be much more casual than a conventional superyacht. It eschews the typical formal saloon and dining room in favor of an open-plan layout with convertible spaces that offer flow and flexibility. The studio says you should think of it as Transformers in an...