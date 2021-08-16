Concept explorer motor yacht Bulldog 88 for sale
The 26.7 metre motor yacht project Bulldog 88 has been listed for sale by Federico Bennewitz at Engel & Volkers Yachting. Designed by Roberto Curto, Bulldog 88 will be built in aluminium by Italian yard Cantiere Navale Santamargherita (CNSM). Accommodation is for a maximum of eight guests in 165 square metres of indoor living space. Guest accommodation comprises a full seven metre beam master suite on the main deck, plus a VIP suite and two further double en-suite staterooms on the lower deck. Crew quarters for a staff of three also sit on the lower deck of this yacht for sale.www.boatinternational.com
