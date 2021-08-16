Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

Concept explorer motor yacht Bulldog 88 for sale

boatinternational.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 26.7 metre motor yacht project Bulldog 88 has been listed for sale by Federico Bennewitz at Engel & Volkers Yachting. Designed by Roberto Curto, Bulldog 88 will be built in aluminium by Italian yard Cantiere Navale Santamargherita (CNSM). Accommodation is for a maximum of eight guests in 165 square metres of indoor living space. Guest accommodation comprises a full seven metre beam master suite on the main deck, plus a VIP suite and two further double en-suite staterooms on the lower deck. Crew quarters for a staff of three also sit on the lower deck of this yacht for sale.

www.boatinternational.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulldogs#Explorer#Living Space#Engel Volkers Yachting#Italian#Cnsm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Boats & Watercraftsluxurylaunches.com

A yacht on wheels – This ultra-luxurious German motorhome comes with an onboard garage for your Ferrari, a master suite bedroom, a full-fledged kitchen, and much more

This year’s Düsseldorf Caravan Salon will see the public debut of an ultra-luxury motorhome by a new German company named Dembell. Created with the intention to be the world’s most luxurious land yacht, the Dembell motorhome rides on a three-axle Mercedes chassis, features three expandable modules, and offers amenities one can only expect to find in a superyacht.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Fourth Numarine 37XP motor yacht sold

The fourth hull of the 37.1 metre Numarine 37XP motor series, listed for sale by Alex G Clarke at Denison Yachting, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Artie Devonport of Galati Yacht Sales. Currently being completed with a displacement steel hull and GRP superstructure by Turkish yard Numarine...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Heesen motor yacht Lady Li for sale

The 49.6 metre Heesen motor yacht Lady Li has been listed for sale by Konstantin Kolpakov at Arcon Yachts. Built in steel and aluminium by Dutch yard Heesen Yachts to a design by Clifford Denn, she was delivered in 2015 and went on to be a nominee at the 2016 World Superyacht Awards. An interior by Reymond Langton with strong Art Deco elements accommodates 10 guests in five cabins comprising a main deck master suite, three doubles and a twin, all with entertainment centres, television screens and en suite bathroom facilities.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

New-build Sanlorenzo 500EXP motor yacht sold

A new 47.2 metre Sanlorenzo 500EXP motor yacht has been sold to a Greek client with the buyer introduced by Dimitris Kyriazakos of Ekka Yachts. Designed by Francesco Paszkowski, she is to be built in steel by Italian yard Sanlorenzo with delivery in June 2023 as the tenth hull in this series. Called the 500EXP in reference to her gross tonnage of 500GT, the explorer is able to carry tenders, boats and sail boats measuring up to nine metres in length, or even a seaplane or submarine. Its extended stern platform can be customised to include a helicopter landing pad.
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
Robb Report

Inside a Fun-Loving 213-Foot Hybrid Superyacht Concept With 5 Pools and an Open-Air Cinema

Gill Schmid Design’s newest superyacht concept goes by the name of See, and it’s certainly hard to miss. The hybrid vessel, which was penned in partnership with Lateral Naval Architects, spans an imposing 213 feet and sports a truly singular exterior characterized by large planes of reflective glass. The vessel’s interior totals a generous 1,670 GT and aims to be much more casual than a conventional superyacht. It eschews the typical formal saloon and dining room in favor of an open-plan layout with convertible spaces that offer flow and flexibility. The studio says you should think of it as Transformers in an...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

70m Heesen motor yacht Galactica Super Nova for sale

The 70.07 metre Heesen motor yacht Galactica Super Nova has been jointly listed for sale by Burgess and Arcon Yachts. Built in aluminium by Heesen to a design by Espen Oeino International, she was delivered in 2016 as the flagship of the Dutch shipyard. She welcomes 12 guests in six...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Cheoy Lee motor yacht Aries sold

The 31.55 metre Cheoy Lee motor yacht Aries has been sold with both buyer and seller represented by Lon McCloskey of Fraser. She was built in GRP by Chinese yard Cheoy Lee to ABS class and delivered in 1989 as one of the yard’s Bravo 103 series with many upgrades and refits since. Her interior in exotic woods by Melody Savio accommodates eight guests in four cabins consisting of a master suite, two VIP suites and a twin, all with entertainment centres and en-suite shower facilities. She also sleeps three crewmembers in two cabins.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

44m MMGI motor yacht Blade sold

The 44 metre MMGI motor yacht Blade, listed for sale by Smart Yachts, has been sold in an in-house deal. Designed by Navirex, Blade was built in aluminium to RINA class by Italian yard MMGI and delivered in 2010 with a major refit in 2016. Accommodation in a minimalist interior by Michela Reverberi is for nine guests in five cabins laid out as a master suite, three doubles and a single, all with en suite bathroom facilities. In addition, the crew quarters sleep eight staff aboard.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Sunseeker motor yacht Marin for sale

The 40.06 metre Sunseeker motor yacht Marin has been listed for sale by Frank Grzeszczak Jr at FGI Yacht Group. Built in GRP by British yard Sunseeker International to a design by Don Shead, she was delivered in 2014. An interior in satin walnut can comfortably accommodate up to 10 guests in five cabins, comprising a master suite, two double cabins, and two twins. All cabins have entertainment centres, television screens and en-suite bathroom facilities. Four further cabins sleep seven crewmembers aboard this yacht for sale.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Benetti motor yacht Inspiration for sale

The 38.1 metre Benetti motor yacht Inspiration has been listed for sale by Bob Fritsky at Northrop & Johnson. Hull No 3 in the Benetti Fast 125 series, she was delivered in 2017 and most recently refitted in 2021. British design studio RWD brought its extensive superyacht experience to bear on the project, with Tanganyika frisé, glossy ebony and Thai woodwork offsetting the pale furniture and nickel detailing.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

50m Heesen motor yacht Man of Steel sold

The 49.8 metre Heesen motor yacht Man of Steel has been sold with the buyer and seller represented by Thom Conboy and Chris Collins at Denison Yachting. Built in aluminium by Dutch yard Heesen to a design by Omega Architects, she was delivered in 2011 as the first in the yard’s 50 metre series and went on to win Neptune trophies at both the 2012 World Superyacht Awards and the 2012 ShowBoats Design Awards. A sophisticated interior by Remi Tessier accommodates 10 guests in five well-appointed cabins.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Sylte motor yacht Miss Molly for sale

The 25.91 metre Sylte motor yacht Miss Mollyhas been listed for sale by Patrick McConnell at Fraser. Built in aluminium by Canada’s Sylte Shipyard to a design by Steel Kraft, she was delivered in 2001 and most recently refitted in 2021. Accommodation is for eight guests in four cabins comprising a full beam master suite, VIP suite and two twins, all with en suite bathroom facilities.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Baglietto motor yacht Seakid for sale

The 44.2 metre Baglietto motor yacht Seakid has been listed for sale at Yachting Partners International. Built in aluminium by Italian yard Baglietto to a design by Francesco Paszkowski Design, who also designed the interiors, she was delivered in 2007 as a Baglietto 44 Fast model. She offers accommodation for up to 12 guests in five cabins comprising a master suite, VIP suite and three twins, all with en suite bathroom facilities.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

€1M price drop on explorer yacht Iceberg

The 33.53 metre Circa Marine explorer yacht Iceberg, jointly listed for sale by Steve Reoch at All Ocean Yachts and Sue Grant at Berthon International, has had a price reduction of €1 million. Iceberg is the first and only FPB 97 series passage maker motor yacht designed by Dashew Offshore...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Denison motor yacht Zantino III sold

The 32.4 metre Denison motor yacht Zantino III, listed for sale by Yannis Zagorakis at Hargrave Custom Yachts and Denison Yachting, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Kit Denison of Denison Yachting. Built in aluminium by Denison Marine to a design by Joe Langlois, she was delivered in...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

85m Golden Yachts motor yacht O’Ptasia for sale

The 84.73 metre Golden Yachts motor yacht O’Ptasia has been listed for sale by Burgess. Built in steel and aluminium by Greek yard Golden Yachts to a design by Studio Vafiadis, who also designed the interior, she was delivered in 2018. She welcomes up to 23 guests in 10 cabins. These include a 95 square metre owner's suite on the upper deck with panoramic views from its elevated position, marble en suite with shower room and bath, and a walk-in wardrobe.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Leopard motor yacht Paloma for sale

The 27 metre Leopard motor yacht Paloma has been listed for sale by Eugenio Cannarsa and Peter Redford at Fraser. Built in GRP by Italian yard Arno to a design by Andrea Bacigalupo, she was delivered in 2008 as Leopard 27 model and most recently refitted in 2020. She has an interior in satin varnished light oak accommodating up to eight guests in three cabins consisting of a master suite and two twins, each with a Pullman berth. All cabins have entertainment centres and en-suite bathroom facilities. In addition, there are quarters for three crew.
Boats & Watercraftscharterworld.com

Bering B77 luxury pocket explorer yacht VERONIKA now delivered

After just 18 months of construction, Bering Yachts has announced the successful delivery of the 24m/78.8ft expedition yacht B77, which has been named luxury yacht VERONIKA. The interiors are designed for families living on extended cruises, making efficient use of the onboard space to provide ample entertainment facilities, power and storage. The interiors use natural materials with warm wooden panelling creating a statement within a mostly crisp white and black-accented colour scheme.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

CL Yachts in-build CLX96 motor yacht for sale

The first hull in the new CLX96 series from CL Yachts has been listed for sale by Hugo Van Schaik at Camper & Nicholsons International. Currently entering the final stages of construction in composite with interiors and exteriors penned by Milan-based designer Jozeph Forakis, she is due to make her debut at the 2022 Miami Yacht Show.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Legendary 126m Lürssen explorer yacht Octopus sold

The 126.2 metre Lürssen motor yacht Octopus, jointly listed for sale with Burgess and Fraser, has been sold in a deal managed by Stuart Larsen of Fraser. Commissioned by the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, Octopus is one of the largest superyachts in the world. Built in steel by German yard Lürssen and delivered in 2003, Octopus features exterior design by Espen Øino and interiors penned by Jonathan Quinn Barnett. She remains one of the most impressive explorer yachts to date.

Comments / 1

Community Policy