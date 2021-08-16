Watchhouse

It’s true that Infinite Granite, the fifth album from San Francisco’s Deafheaven, marks a sharp sonic left-turn for the band, but this has been on the cards for a while. When last we heard from them three years ago, the quintet were busy sprucing up the sound for which they had become known; Ordinary Corrupt Human Love found them railing against preconceived notions of what the band was or should be—albeit with its signature blackgaze attack present and correct—and seemed transitional in nature, raising as many questions as it answered. So: new decade, new label… new direction? Well, not quite; for as much as previous efforts put the focus on the throat-shredding roars of George Clarke, and the urgent blast beats of drummer Daniel Tracy, beauty has been a part of their music just as much as bleakness; both felt and expressed as deeply as each other.