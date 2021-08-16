Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe duo of Andrew Marlin and Emily Frantz have been recording as Mandolin Orange for the past decade. In the months leading up to their latest album release, they also unveiled the news that they would be changing their name to Watchhouse. A reference to a reflective spot that Marlin frequented as a teen, the change was met by fans with reactions running the gamut from enthusiastic to, putting it most succinctly, “big bummer.” Doubling down by releasing their latest album as a self-titled one, its arrival is clearly nothing to be bummed about. And if you want to get technical about it (or give yourself the grace to give it a chance), Watchhouse was recorded prior to the name change announcement.

Martina Topley-Bird

Plus stream Topley-Bird’s new Pure Heart EP. More. ununiform Due Out September 22 via False Idols/!K7. Trip-hop pioneer Tricky is releasing a new album, ununiform, on September 22 via False Idols/!K7. He previously shared its first single (and closing track), “When We Die,” which featured longtime collaborator Martina Topley-Bird. Now he has shared a video for “When We Die.” More.
Musicmusicomh.com

Martha Wainwright – Love Will Be Reborn

Martha Wainwright has always been a songwriter who wears her heart on her sleeve – she did after all, famously write a song about her father called Bloody Mother Fucking Asshole. It’s no surprise then that she breaks her five year hiatus as a recording artist with an album that addresses her recent divorce head on.
Love Drips and Gathers

Love Drips and Gathers

If their debut album Brickbat was driven by a rediscovery of the joy of creating music again, then Piroshkas’s second album, Love Drips and Gathers, is a much more wistful reflective affair. The band was borne out of the embers of the short-lived Lush reunion and is fronted by former Lush vocalist Miki Berenyi, alongside her partner KJ “Moose” McKillop (of Moose), Mike Conroy (of Modern English), and Justin Welch (of Elastica). They return with an album of subtly, nuance, and bold experimentation.
making sense of it all

making sense of it all

Alice Johnson of Swim School has described the recent COVID restrictions and subsequent lockdowns as an opportunity for the band to develop their sound (you can read our interview with the band here). Their debut EP, making sense of it all, showcases just how well spent that time has been. The Edinburgh quartet—who consist of Johnson (vocals and guitar), alongside Billy McMahon (drums), Lewis Bunting (guitar), and Matt Mitchell (bass)—have certainly beefed up their pre-pandemic melodic jangle pop, embracing a heavier, much more substantial sound whilst keeping their elegant pop hooks intact. By doing so Swim School now sound very much like the real deal and making sense of it all is a huge statement of intent.
Premiere: Alisa Amador Debuts New Single "Together"

Premiere: Alisa Amador Debuts New Single “Together”

Next month Boston-based singer/songwriter Alisa Amador returns with her debut EP, Narratives. As she describes, her latest effort is a document of the breadth of human experience, examining the narratives that encompass us amidst powerful indie folk arrangements. “If human connection is a prism, this album is lifting it up to the light, and looking at it from many angles,” Amador says. She’s already shared “Timing” and “Slow Down,” her first two releases from the EP and she’s now back with her latest single, “Together,” premiering early with Under the Radar.
Human Safari

Human Safari

Ora the Molecule, the left-field synthwave moniker of Nora Schjelderup, crafts living worlds in her music. On her debut record, Human Safari, her songs pulse, ripple, and shift, tracing circles around Schjelderup’s elegant melodies and spoken word vocals. There’s a conscious magic to these worlds, with Schjelderup crafting songs that are at turns haunting and at others joyous. Amidst it all, she is the wide-eyed observer, absorbing the magic of her own creations.
Infinite Granite

Infinite Granite

It’s true that Infinite Granite, the fifth album from San Francisco’s Deafheaven, marks a sharp sonic left-turn for the band, but this has been on the cards for a while. When last we heard from them three years ago, the quintet were busy sprucing up the sound for which they had become known; Ordinary Corrupt Human Love found them railing against preconceived notions of what the band was or should be—albeit with its signature blackgaze attack present and correct—and seemed transitional in nature, raising as many questions as it answered. So: new decade, new label… new direction? Well, not quite; for as much as previous efforts put the focus on the throat-shredding roars of George Clarke, and the urgent blast beats of drummer Daniel Tracy, beauty has been a part of their music just as much as bleakness; both felt and expressed as deeply as each other.
MusicStereogum

Hear Angel Olsen Cover OMD & Alphaville On New ’80s Covers EP

Last month, Angel Olsen announced that she had recorded an EP of ’80s covers called Aisles. So far, we’ve heard her takes on Laura Branigan, Men Without Hats, and Billy Idol. Today, the EP is out in full, which means we get to hear her covers of Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark’s “If You Leave” and Alphaville’s “Forever Young.”
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Denise Donatelli: Whistling in the Dark... The Music of Burt Bacharach

The Burt Bacharach canon has always been fertile ground for artists of all kinds to explore. Stan Getz devoted an entire album to his fare. The big Bacharach hits are branded deep in the cultural psyche. Thus, the challenge that Grammy-nominated vocalist Denise Donatelli and producer Larry Klein have here is how to use a different ladle to invite you to imbibe from their recipe for Bacharach's musical champagne.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Harry the Nightgown Shares New Single “The Painter”

Harry the Nightgown is a new art pop duo from Sami Perez (Cherry Glazerr, The Shes) and Spencer Hartling. While working as audio engineers at John Vanderslice’s Tiny Telephone recording studio, Perez and Hartling discovered a shared affinity for studio experimentation. That shared love eventually coalesced into the pair’s 2020 self-titled debut album.
Settima Tacca

Settima Tacca

but her initial introduction to performing music was less than wondrous. More. Say what you will about the evils of music streaming platforms and paltry artist payouts. Certainly inequities need to be addressed, but if not for the digitization of music and its ability to be delivered instantly across the globe, there is no doubt fewer artists would get noticed if limited to distribution by old school physical media. More.
Musicnickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Country Music Star Tom T. Hall

Country music legend Tom T. Hall died on August 20 at the age of 85, according to NBC News. Born near Olive Hill, Kentucky, Hall's rural roots were obvious, as he was raised in a log cabin built by his grandfather. Hall's father was an ordained minister, according to the AP, and Hall began playing guitar as a child, writing his first song at 9.
Kenny Rogers' fortune when he died

Kenny Rogers’ fortune when he died

Kenny Rogers was a country music singer loved by people around the world and just a few hours after his death there were a lot of social media posts in his honour. Kenny worked hard for every penny he earned. Kenny Rogers was born in Houston, Texas, on August 21,...
Fox News

CNN concert disaster forces Anderson Cooper, others to kill air time

CNN spent weeks hyping Saturday’s star-studded "We Love New York: The Homecoming Concert," which it planned to broadcast from New York City’s Central Park. The event was supposed to celebrate the city’s reopening after coronavirus shutdowns. Instead, performances by the night’s biggest names – including Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen and...
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Def Jam Signs Brooklyn Rapper H-D Who Went Viral For Sounding Like JAY-Z

Brooklyn rapper H-D has reportedly signed a deal with Def Jam Recordings according to a social media post from the artist on Wednesday (August 18). Taking to Instagram, he shared a video signing paperwork while tagging Def Jam and EVP of rhythm and lifestyle promotion, Noah Sheer, along with Universal Music Group.
New York City, NYhotnewhiphop.com

Bobby Shmurda Reacts To Boosie Badazz Looking For Him: "I'm Out Here Workin'!"

He was looking for Bobby Shmurda and the New York rapper answered the call. Boosie Badazz may be a Rap veteran with millions of fans, but at the core, he's an entertainer who consistently shares social media posts that go viral. We previously reported on Boosie uploading a video that showed he had touched down in New York City, and as he relished in all that the Big Apple had to offer, he made it clear that he wanted to link with Bobby Shmurda.
TVShowsAce

‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Is DONE Finn Gets No Empathy!

Bold And The Beautiful spoilers predict Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline Macinnes Wood) and John “Finn” Finnegan’s marriage will be in dire straits. The couple was deliriously in love and had the perfect wedding. Then a dark cloud named Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) crashed the happy occasion. B&B viewers recall Steffy ordering Sheila away from her family. Also, she has ordered Finn to have nothing to do with his biological mother. However, she is unaware of Finn’s true desire. He wants to know his birth mother. Or she may be aware but she does not care because it is Sheila.

