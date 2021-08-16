Watchhouse
The duo of Andrew Marlin and Emily Frantz have been recording as Mandolin Orange for the past decade. In the months leading up to their latest album release, they also unveiled the news that they would be changing their name to Watchhouse. A reference to a reflective spot that Marlin frequented as a teen, the change was met by fans with reactions running the gamut from enthusiastic to, putting it most succinctly, “big bummer.” Doubling down by releasing their latest album as a self-titled one, its arrival is clearly nothing to be bummed about. And if you want to get technical about it (or give yourself the grace to give it a chance), Watchhouse was recorded prior to the name change announcement.www.undertheradarmag.com
Comments / 0