Aldi to Hire 20K+ Employees, Raise Wages Ahead of Holidays
Aldi has revealed plans to hire more than 20,000 new store and warehouse employees to support its continued expansion across the United States and prepare for a holiday season that’s expected to be busy. Among the available positions are store associate, cashier, stocker and warehouse associate positions across the retailer’s thousands of stores and 25 warehouses in the country. To identify eligible candidates, Aldi will host a National Hiring Week Sept. 20-24, during which its stores and warehouses will hold interview events.progressivegrocer.com
