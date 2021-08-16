Cancel
Aldi to Hire 20K+ Employees, Raise Wages Ahead of Holidays

By Bridget Goldschmidt
progressivegrocer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAldi has revealed plans to hire more than 20,000 new store and warehouse employees to support its continued expansion across the United States and prepare for a holiday season that’s expected to be busy. Among the available positions are store associate, cashier, stocker and warehouse associate positions across the retailer’s thousands of stores and 25 warehouses in the country. To identify eligible candidates, Aldi will host a National Hiring Week Sept. 20-24, during which its stores and warehouses will hold interview events.

progressivegrocer.com

Batavia, ILwinsightgrocerybusiness.com

Aldi Bumps Wages; Eyes 20,000 New Hires

Aldi is seeking to hire an additional 20,000 new store and warehouse workers, and is luring them with increased pay. The Batavia, Ill.-based discounter in a release Aug. 16 said it had recently bumped wages to $15 to $19 per hour, depending on market and position. The company is hosting a “National Hiring Week” Sept. 20-24 during which its 2,100 stores and 25 warehouses in the U.S. will have interview events to fill available positions.

