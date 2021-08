There are over 27 million hotels in the world, which means that organizations interested in capturing the attention of customers will have to find a way to differentiate themselves from others in the industry, particularly those around their precise location. Not only does this require an intimate understanding of the target audience and what appeals to them about the hotel experience, but it also requires an understanding of the latest trends in marketing in the industry and where customers go to learn more about companies that can help solve their pain points and provide them with comfortable lodging when they travel.