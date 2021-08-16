Driss Bajtit
Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotels and Villas has appointed Driss Bajtit as director of food and beverage. He will handle operations of six F&B outlets at the Saadiyat Island hotel. Bajtit brings more than 14 years of experience across international markets in Spain, China, Morocco and the UAE. He will be responsible for identifying new business opportunities and streamlining resources to maximise performance and quality standards. He is also expected to focus on creating new F&B concepts.www.hospitalitynet.org
