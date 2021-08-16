Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Jim Cramer: What Do You Pay for a Stock? Here's My 2-Pronged Process

By Authors
Street.Com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks quotes in this article: NVDA, NUE, CLF, MS, GS, DE, CAT, MU. What's in the stock? What's not in the company? That's how I like to view the two-pronged process of determining what to pay for a stockIf you want to pick stocks you have to have a view of what a company can do in any business cycleLet's take two stocks: Nvidia (NVDA) , which sells at 50 times earnings, or a p/e of 50, and Nucor (NUE) which sells...

realmoney.thestreet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvda#Clf#Ms#De#Cat#Nucor#Real Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Top Stocks to Buy as the Semiconductor Shortage Continues

A global shortage of semiconductors has turned the industry upside down. The demand for chips was high even before the pandemic started, due to the rollout of 5G. However, the coronavirus pandemic drove that demand much higher as millions bought laptops, cell phones, and gaming devices as they sheltered in their homes.
MarketsStreet.Com

Jim Cramer Wants You to Learn From His Mistakes

Jim Cramer said that if you join his Action Alerts PLUS investing club, you get the good, the bad and the ugly. "At Action Alerts, we actually own the mistakes, but then we deal with the mistakes....the notion of Action Alerts as a club is that we're in it together," Cramer said.
StocksStreet.Com

Don't Get Your Investing Advice From Popular Media

Stocks quotes in this article: HD, TGT, PLCE, QRTEA, TILE, UNFI, AMWD. To beat Wall Street, you need to understand, and overcome, media biases that work against your interestsWhen quarterly earnings are released during pre-market hours the shares involved often rise or fall dramaticallyMany times their price action defies all logicLarge-cap leaders Home Depot (HD) and Target (TGT) reported excellent results this we...
StocksStreet.Com

Shiver Me Timbers: I Found a Way to Play Corsair

Where do you want to find yourself heading into the weekend? Most folks seem to be saying big tech with their moneyThe Invesco QQQ ( QQQ) looks poised to just continue back to new highsThat may depend upon Alphabet ( GOOGL) whose chart is essentially a mirror of the Nasdaq I say position yourself so you can sleepChinese stocks gave us a big he...
StocksInvestorPlace

SPOT Stock: The News That Has Spotify Investors Smiling Today

Music-streaming company Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) has not had a good 2021. Indeed, SPOT stock remains down approximately 30% from levels it started the year at. Growth investors banking on continued outperformance from this hypergrowth play have generally been disappointed. However, today, SPOT stock is in the news as a big gainer....
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Snowflake Stock Falls as Analyst Says Signings Growth Has Slowed

Snowflake (SNOW) - Get Report saw its biggest intraday decline since March on Friday after Cleveland Research issued a cautious report about the data-analytics-software company. Shares of the Bozeman, Montana, company were down 8.14% to $256.70 on Friday. The report said that Snowflake's signings growth slowed from the first quarter,...
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer: What's With the Waffling in the Market?

Most markets do not change their stripes in 10 minutes. This market is not like most markets. It started out with a refreshing change of the semiconductors and tech leading and retail following, and then devolved into the fertilizers at the helm and a bedraggled group of disparate stocks not far behind.
StocksStreet.Com

Fiserv Is Looking Positive Going Forward

In an "Executive Decision" segment of Mad Money Thursday night, Jim Cramer checked in with Frank Bisignano, president and CEO of Fiserv (FISV) , the financial technology company. The company has 100 million digital banking users and six million merchant locations across the globe. There are many companies in this...
StocksStreet.Com

We're Modifying Our Strategy as Cisco Makes New Highs

We last looked at Cisco Systems (CSCO) on May 17 when we wrote that "Traders should continue to hold longs from previous recommendations. Those who are flat could go long CSCO near $52, risking to $49. Our nearest price target is $71." CSCO made a new 52-week high today so...
StocksStreet.Com

Sea Limited Is Headed Higher Longer-Term, So Let's Chart a Strategy

During Thursday's Lightning Round segment of Mad Money one caller asked Jim Cramer about Sea Limited (SE) . "That company is on fire," said Cramer about the company that has developed "an integrated platform consisting of digital entertainment, electronic commerce, and digital financial services". Let's check out the charts of...
StocksStreet.Com

Nucor and What It Means to Have a Down Year: Cramer’s 2022 Outlook

See you later, 2021. Jim Cramer said he is turning the page to 2022. Watch the video above to hear why Cramer's six-month outlook has him looking at Nucor (NUE) - Get Report, Mastercard (MA) - Get Report, AbbVie (ABBV) - Get Report, Wynn (WYNN) - Get Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report.
StocksStreet.Com

Market Breadth Continues to Deteriorate

While one major indicator suggests a bounce could be at hand, we believe there is little else to suggest the recent market correction has been completed. Indeed, market breadth has not improved while most indexes are in near-term downtrends. Let's take a closer look. On the Charts. Most of the...
EconomyStreet.Com

How Will a 'Broken Presidency' Affect the Economy and the Markets?

"Anything cracked will shatter at a touch." - Ovid We have all seen the pictures by nowHundreds of Afghans running beside a moving transport plane trying to take off from Kabul, desperate to get out of the capital before it is overrun by the TalibanThe images ranked right up there with the helicopters taking off from the embassy roof in Saigon in ...
MarketsStreet.Com

Making a Market Catalyst: How Jim Cramer Decides What to Care About

There are a lot things to care about, but at least for now, the Federal Reserve isn't one of them. That was the message of one of Jim Cramer's recent columns on Real Money. "We are not economists. We don't tend to be. We are educators trying to teach people what to care about and what they shouldn't care about when building a portfolio.
StocksStreet.Com

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Buy AMD Stock

Stocks traded slightly higher Friday as investors grappled with the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant, the impact of the virus on growth, and China's continued crackdown on its tech sector. In the most recent "Mad Money" program on CNBC, TheStreet Founder Jim Cramer said higher prices may...
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer: How Europe Influences the U.S. Stock Market Open

In this video, taped Tuesday, August 17, Jim Cramer explained how the performance of European stocks can impact the U.S. market open. Need an example? Cramer said, see you at 10:11 a.m. E.T. Stocks pointed lower in premarket trading Friday, August 20 with the Dow down 99.12 points, the Nasdaq...
StocksStreet.Com

Coinbase Plans to Invest 10% of Profit in Cryptocurrencies

Coinbase shares rise on Friday as CEO Bruce Armstrong says the largest U.S. crypto-assets exchange is putting its own money into cryptocurrency. Coinbase Global (COIN) shares rose Friday after Chief Executive Bruce Armstrong said the country’s largest crypto-assets exchange ws putting its own money into cryptocurrency. “We recently received board...
StocksCNBC

The stock market is falling. Here's what to do, and what to avoid

The U.S. stock market is hitting choppy waters, again. This week, U.S. indexes slid on concerns that the Federal Reserve would begin to taper its monthly bond purchases before the end of the year. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average suffered their second-straight day of losses Wednesday, with the Dow falling more than 380 points for its worst performance in more than a month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy