West Chester, PA

Lankford, Carston N - 75-3802 A1DUI

 6 days ago

On 08/06/21 at approximately 2:45 AM, WCPD initiated a traffic stop in the 50 block of W Rosedale Ave after observing a vehicle drive erratically while traveling South on High St. Upon making contact with the operator, identified as Carston Lankford, a 24 Y/O B/M out of Smyrna, Delaware, it was determined that he was operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Lankford was taken into custody for DUI, transported to West Chester Police Station for processing, and then transported to Chester County Prison for arraignment. A preliminary hearing is pending at district court 15-1-01.

