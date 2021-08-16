Social media has helped gen Z athletes find their 'authentic voice'

This is the final installment of a special edition of Lily Lines featuring comics from our archive. Subscribe to get future editions here. I fooled myself into thinking that out of all the topics I’ve written about for the past four weeks, social media would be the easiest one. Of course it’s not. I believe that’s because it has infiltrated every aspect of our lives — from how we interact with friends to how we see ourselves to our mental well-being. There are so many negative aspects to social media, but I choose to believe — for me, at least — it’s impacted my life in a really profound way. Maybe that’s the eternal optimist in me. Maybe I’m just a fool.