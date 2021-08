BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- The People's Bank of China (PBOC) issued 25 billion yuan (about 3.85 billion U.S. dollars) worth of central bank bills in Hong Kong on Friday. Of the total, 10 billion yuan worth of central bank bills will mature in three months, and another 15 billion yuan will mature in one year, with respective interest rates of 2.6 percent and 2.75 percent, according to the PBOC.