Letters: Leaders battle over public health mandates

By Heather Knight
San Francisco Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. is witnessing the expanding threat of the COVID-19 delta variant. Many states have reached critical levels of hospitalizations and infections. Vaccinations coupled with the responsible wearing of masks have been scientifically proven to significantly reduce the spread of the virus. Hundreds of millions of people worldwide have been vaccinated. Yet, here we are.

State confirms nearly 5,200 get COVID – after vaccine: 80 dead

Officials in Massachusetts have confirmed that nearly 5,200 people have come down with COVID after being vaccinated – and so far 80 of those victims are dead. NBC Boston reported the state Department of Public Health reported on the case numbers as the Delta variant makes inroads into the state.
Educationpncguam.com

Proof of vaccination now required; fines for violators; social gatherings back to 100; schools remain open

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero announced on Friday that new restrictions will be implemented specifically for those who continue to be unvaccinated. In a news conference, the governor said that a vaccination mandate will be required among establishments for entrance of patrons 12 years old and above. This goes into effect on Monday, August 23, with enforcement commencing at least two weeks from the effective date which will be on Monday, September 6.
Virginia StateWVNT-TV

Masks will be mandated in all Virginia schools under new public health order

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new public health order in Virginia will require all students and staff in K-12 schools to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. The new order from State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver was announced on Thursday and it will take effect immediately. It will remain in place until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for schools change, unless the order is amended or rescinded sooner.
Colorado Springs, COGazette

LETTERS: Politics trumped public health; tragic results of Covid

Since spring 2020, my heart has ached for local students. From small children who had to somehow connect with educators virtually, to high schoolers who missed one senior year milestone after another, I was acutely aware of what they gave up. I celebrated the return to in-person learning, and watched with pride as children attended a neighborhood school, masked but excited to be back.
Kings County, CAHanford Sentinel

Public Health has no plan to present mask mandate to Kings supervisors

Kings County Public Health will not bring a mask mandate recommendation to the Board of Supervisors unless pandemic circumstances change, according to the department. While cases of COVID-19 are increasing quickly in the county, Public Health Assistant Director Darcy Pickens said the department doesn’t plan to make a mask recommendation to the board unless there is a significant change in public health factors like hospitalizations and deaths, in order to protect the local healthcare system.
Whitfield County, GAdailycitizen.news

Letter: Experts, not opinions, should fuel public health policy

I am writing this letter in response to Whitfield County Commissioner Greg Jones’ position on the county’s funding of vaccination outreach. When a person is elected to a governmental position, his “personal” objections or opinions should not be a factor when making decisions regarding the health and welfare of the people he or she represents.
Burke County, NCMorganton News Herald

Health department partners with Public Safety, nonprofits to battle Hepatitis A outbreak

The Burke County Health Department is partnering with multiple local groups to help combat the Hepatitis A outbreak that is ravaging the area. Ashley Jarrett, a registered nurse who works in the communicable disease department of the county health department, said hepatitis A is rampaging through certain populations, including those experiencing homelessness. Burke County currently has the highest rate of hepatitis A transmission in the state, according to information from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Plumas County, CAPlumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Public Health please share more COVID details

As a grandparent of two children returning to school in a couple of weeks, I am very concerned about the alarming spike in Covid cases here in Plumas County. I think it would be helpful and informative if the Health Department reported, not only the number of new cases, but how many of these new cases are children, both under the age of 12, who cannot get vaccinated, and those over the age of 12, who may or may not be vaccinated. It would also be enlightening to know how many of these new cases are in previously vaccinated individuals. I can’t imagine that this information violates anyone’s privacy, as they are just numbers. Health officials are saying that the Delta variant is as contagious as chicken pox. A resurgence of a more virulent and more dangerous Covid variant is likely the next ‘wildfire’ that we need to address. If we can be pro-active and make informed decisions now, we may be able to circumvent avoidable disease and a return to on-line learning in the near future. Our children deserve it!
Warren County, VADaily News-Record

Valley Health Workers Strike Over Vaccine Mandate

FRONT ROYAL – Valley Health employees opposed to the medical services provider’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate went on strike this week. A handful of nurses who work for the medical system gathered along U.S. 340-522 south in Warren County near Valley Health’s Urgent Care center in Crooked Run Plaza on Wednesday. Nurses held signs in protest of Valley Health’s mandate that employees receive COVID-19 vaccinations or face termination.
EducationBluefield Daily Telegraph

Northam issues Public Health Emergency Order mandating masks for students, teachers

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam Thursday issued a Public Health Emergency Order that will mandate students and staff wear masks in all Virginia schools. The order follows his announcement last week that state law requires it as well, based on a bill passed in March that says schools must follow CDC guidelines. Those guidelines were recently changed to recommend everyone wear masks in all school indoor settings as new COVID cases started dramatically rising.
Educationstateofreform.com

School health leaders praise Newsom’s vaccine mandate for school staff

Following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s imposition of a first-in-the-nation vaccine mandate for school employees in California on Wednesday, state school health leaders are voicing their support for the initiative, emphasizing its ability to protect students and school employees from COVID-19. As students begin to return to school, parents across the country...
Austin, TXwbap.com

TEA Refrains from Public Health Guidance while Legal Battles over Masks Play Out

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – The Texas Education Agency is keeping quiet in the debate over masks between state and local leaders. In light of the current legal battle over whether or not local governments and school districts can require masks, the TEA said on Thursday that it’s holding off on issuing any more public health guidance until the courts have ruled.
Baton Rouge, LAtheadvocate.com

Letters: Jeff Landry's actions dangerous, threat to public health

I read with dismay the Aug. 4 article, “Landry advises employees on avoiding COVID rules." Does Attorney General Jeff Landry avoid reading and/or listening to the news reports on the devastating effects of this delta variant? Has he not seen the frightening information regarding the critical limitations currently existing in our health care facilities? Does he give a damn?

