Science

Famous Einstein equation used to create matter from light for first time

By Ben Turner
LiveScience
LiveScience
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a stunning demonstration of one of Einstein's most famous equations, physicists are claiming to have created matter from pure light for the very first time. Albert Einstein's famous E=mc2 equation says that if you smash two sufficiently energetic photons, or light particles, into each other, you should be able to create matter in the form of an electron and its antimatter opposite, a positron.

LiveScience

LiveScience

For the science geek in everyone, Live Science breaks down the stories behind the most interesting news and photos on the Internet, while also digging up fascinating discoveries that hit on a broad range of fields, from dinosaurs and archaeology to wacky physics and astronomy to health and human behavior. If you want to learn something interesting every day, Live Science is the place for you.

