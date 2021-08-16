Famous Einstein equation used to create matter from light for first time

Earth is swallowing up more carbon from its atmosphere than scientists previously thought, new research suggests. This discovery may change some of the equations and balances around our projections of climate change, although it doesn't mean we can breathe a sigh of relief. The updated findings indicate that around a third of carbon rolled into Earth's interior stays locked away long term. Previously, it was thought that almost all of it reappeared through volcanic eruptions. As deep carbon stores are where most of our planet's carbon is located, knowing more about how these stores operate and evolve will help us in figuring...