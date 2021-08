The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged three former Netflix software engineers over an alleged insider trading ring that made $3 million (€2.5m). The SEC alleges confidential Netflix subscriber growth data was used in the scheme. The information was allegedly used to trade the streaming service’s shares ahead of its earnings reports. The SEC claims that Sung Mo Jun, a former software engineer at Netflix, was at the centre of a long-running scheme to illegally trade shares using insider information about the platform’s subscriber growth.