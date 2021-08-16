Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Is Developing Games for CTV Really That Hard?

InfoQ.com
 6 days ago

The development of games for CTV offers new territory and opportunities for programmers. Mobile gaming exploded in popularity over 10 years ago, and CTV could be poised for a similar development. There are several important issues like device format and screen size developers need to keep in mind. The best...

www.infoq.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hironobu Sakaguchi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Android Developers#Apple Tv 4k#Ctv#Mobile#Android Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Iab#Gamepad#Playcent Games#Sdk#Swift And Objective C#Ios#Unity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
ROKU
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Video GamesComicBook

New Wipeout Game Reportedly in Development for PS5 and PSVR2

According to a new rumor, Sony's Wipeout series will be making a return on PlayStation 5, and it will also be compatible with the next PlayStation VR peripheral. The rumor was shared on Twitter by XboxEra's Shpeshal Nick, who claims that the game is still early in development. According to Nick, the project is likely being developed by XDev, and in a follow-up Tweet, he said that he believes Lucid Games is also working on the new Wipeout. As with any rumor, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt until there's an official confirmation from the publisher.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Music Game Developers Launch New ToneStone Software

Former music video game developers have launched a new piece of software called ToneStone, giving you the power to make any music. The compnay was founded by former Harmonix chief creative officer Greg LoPiccolo and game industry veteran of Valve and Amazon Games Tom Leonard, who are launching this new piece of software that will allow anyne to make music without having any real training. You can make your own music, remix other people's songs, play around with a unique kind of music track that will allow you to pretty much do whatever you'd like. Right now, ToneStone is currently in private beta. However, early adopters can sign up here to try out the very early stages of the platform. You can also read more about it below and check out a video about it to see what it can do as we wai tto find out when it will launch.
Electronicsiclarified.com

Apple TV With New Siri Remote On Sale for $129.98 [Deal]

The Apple TV with new Siri Remote is on sale today starting at $129.98 on Amazon.com. The site is offering the Apple TV HD for $129.98, a discount of $19.02 off its regular price of $149. You can also get the Apple TV 4K for $169, a discount of $10 off its regular price.
ElectronicsT3.com

Chromecast with Google TV vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Which streamer comes out on top?

Before we pit the Chromecast with Google TV against the Amazon Fire TV Stick, let’s be honest. The choice of media streaming devices hungry for your TV’s HDMI ports is positively intimidating. In fact, maybe don’t tell your TV as it might make it feel awkward. It’s important to remember though that while streaming sticks come in all shapes and sizes, their main goal is to make your life easier when it comes to watching your favourite services.
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

Netflix begins rolling out support for spatial audio, starting with iOS devices

Apple’s spatial audio feature, which works with the company’s AirPods Pro earbuds and AirPods Max headphones, offers a pretty cool way to get immersive audio from both music and movies. Support for spatial audio, however, is far from universal when it comes to streaming video services, with the most notable holdout being Netflix. But that’s about to change, aswe’ve had confirmation from Netflix that the streaming giant has begun to roll out spatial audio support to iOS devices.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Tetris Beat Now Available via Apple Arcade

Tetris is not only coming to more consoles in the form of with a Switch release of Tetris Effect: Connected coming in October, but it’s now available on Apple Arcade devices with Tetris Beat. Tetris Beat is a new take on a classic as it features traditional Tetris gameplay blended with rhythm mechanics and has exclusive tunes from popular artists included. Tetris Beat has three different modes available: drop, tap and marathon.
Electronicswhathifi.com

Roku deal: save 27% on the Roku Express 4K streaming stick

There's no need to pay full price for a media streamer when there are excellent Roku deals to be had on Amazon. The online retailer has just reduced the Roku Express 4K streaming stick down to $29 saving you a tidy 27% off the regular price. The Roku Express serves...
TechnologyPosted by
Tom's Guide

Google TV vs. Android TV

With the recent launch of new TCL Google TV models as well as the latest Google Chromecast, there's no question the Google TV is here in a big way. As a successor to Android TV, the new Google TV platform is more than just a new name. It's a slicker, more intuitive, more capable operating system for your smart TV, bringing more capability to TVs and seating smart TVs more firmly at the center of the Google ecosystem.
Video GamesArs Technica

On Roblox, kids learn it’s hard to earn money making games

Roblox has become a video game titan, in recent years dominating the world of kids’ gaming and earning $454 million in revenue last quarter alone. A new report argues that success is built on exploiting young game developers, many of them children, who are making content for the game. As...
Electronicsgamerevolution.com

XGIMI Elfin Projector Review: ‘Next-gen gaming on a 200″ screen’

XGIMI Elfin projector review. Big-screen gaming and TV watching is the endgame for many of us and projectors are one of the best ways of achieving that dream. With modern advances in projector technology, it’s now possible to have a large high-quality projected image in a relatively small space. What’s more, it doesn’t have to break the bank and can be a legitimate alternative to a traditional TV, assuming the room can become dark enough. Portability, too, is another factor. Enter the XGIMI Elfin for review today, which aims to deliver in all of these areas.
Electronicsgamingideology.com

Considering buying a Chromecast with Google TV? You may want to wait

A new leak has hinted that Google may have another Chromecast device up its sleeve. The Chromecast with Google TV dongle was first launched last year and brought with it a huge upgrade for longtime Chromecast fans. The latest Google streaming device was a complete reinvention for Chromecast, with a sleek new UI, remote control, and a great selection of apps to download.
Video Gamestheplaystationbrahs.com

Rumor: New Sly Cooper Game Currently In Development

Hermen Hulst claims that over half the titles in development from PlayStation Studios are new titles. The other half? Well, according to recent rumors as of late, it appears PlayStation is going old school from their pool of IPs. Rumors hit this past week WipEout and Twisted Metal would return...
Video GamesPosted by
101.5 KNUE

A Legal Money Laundering Scheme is Developing with Video Games

I collect retro video games, specially for the original Nintendo and all the PlayStation consoles. It's very cool to go back and play these games as they are intended. Lately, though, a disturbing trend is starting to appear in the collector world. People are now "investing" in a video game in hopes of receiving a huge return on said investment by artificially driving the price up. This is really bad for the collecting community and seems to border on being illegal.
Cell PhonesVulture

Using Your iPhone As a Remote: Good in Theory, Tricky in Practice

Who designed the remote control for a Roku? Or an Amazon Fire Stick? Or an Apple TV? Where are they right now? I just want to talk. Actually, I don’t, because I probably would end up wailing incoherently. As with everything dumb, this seems to stem from a misjudgment of form over function. Or aesthetics over ergonomics. Or whatever it is that has decreed that this generation of remote controls be shaped like engorged bean pods and factory-coated with the spray Clark Griswold coated the bottom of his sled with in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation so that the act of reaching for your remote control becomes an Olympic-level test of grip strength and — after it inevitably slips free from your hand — quick reflexes.
NFLPosted by
Tom's Guide

RIP AT&T TV — DirectTV Stream is coming

A new streaming service player has entered the game. Well, not so much new as newly-branded. Say goodbye to AT&T TV; say hello DirecTV Stream. AT&T and global alternative asset firm TPG announced today that they have closed on their deal to establish DirecTV as a separate video company operating DirecTV, AT&T TV and U-verse video services.
Personal FinanceCNET

Get cash back on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and more with these credit cards

With the massive number of choices in streaming today, and more seemingly appearing all the time, the monthly costs can really add up. Netflix, which is basically table stakes these days, costs $14 every month for the most popular tier. If you want the shows and new movies on HBO Max, you'll shell out $15 every month. If you have kids (or like Marvel or Star Wars) then Disney Plus is basically a must-have at $8 per month. Hulu is a bargain but it still isn't free at $6 a month. And if you happen to want live TV, for sports and news, you'll shell out another $35 to $65 or more every month for the Sling TVs and YouTube TVs of the world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy