Spectacular Sparky is an Upcoming 16-Bit Style Action Platformer

They say repeating the same thing over and over and hoping for different results is a sign of madness. Playing Twelve Minutes often feels like you’re going mad. Your protagonist, a nameless husband, arrives home from work to greet his wife. She has a surprise for him – she’s made his favourite dessert. And she’s got quite a special evening planned for them. But the universe has other ideas; a policeman knocks on the door, accuses the wife of murder, and ties both of them up on the floor while he tries to extract the information he needs. But after twelve minutes, it’s all over, and the husband finds himself arriving home from work again. It seems he’s stuck in a 12-minute time loop.