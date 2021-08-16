Spectacular Sparky is an Upcoming 16-Bit Style Action Platformer
Spectacular Sparky is set to channel the spirit of 16-bit mascot games. Apparently. We’d certainly like to tell you that we’re getting serious flashbacks to Cool Spot, Rocket Knight Adventures, McDonaldland (or M.C. Kids) and so on. We’d like to explain how Sparky, its star, is an intergalactic bounty hunter who jumps and shoots his way around multiple words, putting the universe to rights by blasting baddies and bosses alike.www.gamespew.com
