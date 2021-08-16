Cancel
Attabad Lake

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttabad Lake is located in the Hunza Valley, in the province of Gilgit−Baltistan, Pakistan. The lake is roughly 21 kilometers long, and has a depth of more than 100 meters, meaning the total volume is roughly 410,000,000 cubic meters. The lake is also considered juvenile, as it has only been in existence since 2010. Attabad Lake was created in 2010, but it is not a synthetic lake or reservoir. Instead, it is a naturally occurring lake created by chance due to the occurrence of a natural disaster. A river runs through the Hunza Valley, which itself is at the base of the Karakoram Mountain Range. In January of 2010, a landslide hit the range, causing rock and mud to rush down the mountainside. This falling debris had a catastrophic effect on the villages below, burying several towns and reshaping the landscape of the region.

