At least four people on board a helicopter were killed on Sunday after it crashed in a remote area of northern California.The Colusa County Sheriff’s Department, which confirmed the deaths to the KXTV station, did not release their identities. “Preliminary reports indicate four people were on board,” said the sheriff’s statement.The four who died were inside a Robinson R66 helicopter, which crashed at around 1.15pm near a highway in Colusa County, about 110 kilometres north of Sacramento.The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the crash. The NTSB tweeted that it is “investigating the 1 August, 2021,...