Harrisburg, PA

Kevin’s Garden Vignettes

By GPOD Contributor
finegardening.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Kevin Kelly’s garden, where containers are used as pieces of garden art to accent the plantings. I have been gardening in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (Zone 6b), for over 25 years. My garden is on a third-acre lot in a suburban neighborhood. I am not surrounded by any amazing vistas, nor do I have any borrowed views. Instead, my borders are designed to contain vignettes filled with lush plantings and often paired with a container, which may be planted or left empty. I find the eye often searches out these pops of color or structure and helps us to slow down and enjoy the vignette presented. Here are a few samples for your enjoyment.

