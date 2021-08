Trader Joe's has a seemingly endless supply of delicious and unique food items. Fans love everything from its Cookie Butter spread to the Cowboy Caviar, which is full of chunky tomato and spicy salsa. However, the chain has recently been really taking things to the next level when it comes to its dessert offerings. In particular, Trader Joe's seems to be focusing on decadent mochi products and we're not complaining. The grocery store just released Thai Tea Mini Mochi and now it's offering up its new Chocolate Mochi Cake Mix that comes with a peanut butter frosting.