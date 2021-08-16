Choroidal hypertransmission defects on en face OCT imaging predict geographic atrophy in patients

The hemodynamic behavior following endovascular treatment of patients with peripheral arterial disease plays a significant role on the occurrence of restenosis in femoro-popliteal (FP) arteries. The atheroprone flow conditions that are generally accepted to promote restenosis can be calculated by computational fluid dynamics (CFD) analyses, and these results can be used to assess individualized treatment outcomes. However, the impact of endovascular therapy on the flow behaviors of FP arteries are still poorly understood, as the imaging modalities used in existing numerical works (X-ray angiography, computed tomography angiography) are unable to accurately represent the post-treatment arterial geometry due to their low resolutions. Therefore, this study proposes a new algorithm that combines intra-arterial lumen geometry obtained from high-resolution optical coherence tomography (OCT) images with centerlines generated from X-ray images to reconstruct the FP artery with an in-plane resolution of 10 µm. This superior accuracy allows modeling characteristic geometrical structures, such as angioplasty-induced arterial dissections, that are too small to be reconstructed with other imaging modalities. The framework is applied on the clinical data of patients treated either with only-percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) (n = 4) or PTA followed by stenting (n = 4). Based on the generated models, PTA was found to cause numerous arterial dissections, covering approximately 10% of the total surface area of the lumen, whereas no dissections were identified in the stented arteries. CFD simulations were performed to investigate the hemodynamic conditions before and after treatment. Regardless of the treatment method, the areas affected by low time-averaged wall shear stress (< 0.5 Pa) were significantly higher (p < 0.05) following endovascular therapy (pre-PTA: 0.95 ± 0.59 cm2; post-PTA: 2.10 ± 1.09cm2; post-stent: 3.10 ± 0.98 cm2). There were no statistical differences between the PTA and the stent groups. However, within the PTA group, adverse hemodynamics were mainly concentrated at regions created by arterial dissections, which may negatively impact the outcomes of a leave-nothing-behind strategy. These observations show that OCT-based numerical models have great potential to guide clinicians regarding the optimal treatment approach.