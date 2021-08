Don Everly, half of country rock-and-roll duo The Everly Brothers, has died. He was 84. The Los Angeles Times confirmed Everly’s death via a family spokesperson on Saturday night, reporting that he died at home in Nashville. A cause of death was not cited. “Don lived by what he felt in his heart,” read a statement given to the outlet. “Don expressed his appreciation for the ability to live his dreams … with his soulmate and wife, Adela, and sharing the music that made him an Everly Brother.” Everly was born in 1937 in Kentucky and raised in a musical family with his...