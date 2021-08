The Mets picked up where they left off with their rain suspended game from the previous day. Rich Hill got the nod instead of Drew Smith and was a little shaky in his three innings of work. He gave up three runs which meant the Mets had to play catch up multiple times. Thankfully the offense woke up and big days by J.D. Davis, Brandon Nimmo, and Pete Alonso led the way. However it was Brandon Drury who picked up the game winning hit and Edwin Diaz easily shut the door on a much-needed victory.