SAUGATUCK — One of the Saugatuck Township Fire District's fire and rescue boats is out of commission after it sank unexpectedly Aug. 6. The 18-foot boat sank in the Kalamazoo River shortly after 9 p.m. as fire officers approached it to check on it after rainstorms had come through Saugatuck that day. It was moored at the Saugatuck Township Fire District's fire dock, at the corner of Water and Lucy streets.