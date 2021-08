A five-year-old boy who fell to his death from a hotel window in Sheffield has been identified as Mohammed Munib Majeedi, an Afghan refugee whose family recently fled the Taliban, South Yorkshire Police said.The force added the child was formally identified by his family, who are currently being supported by family liaison officers.It follows nationwide speculation about the incident, which took place at Sheffield’s OYO Metropolitan hotel in Blonk Street at around 2.30pm on Wednesday. South Yorkshire Police swiftly appealed for information after it was reported that the boy had fallen from the hotel’s ninth floor.Enver Solomon, chief executive...