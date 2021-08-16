Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

KDHE updates vaccine guidance

By News Room
1025theriver.com
 5 days ago

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced that effective immediately Kansas providers may now administer an additional dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to individuals who are moderately or severely immunocompromised and have already been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. This emergency use authorization does not apply to those who received the Janssen/J&J vaccine as there is currently not enough data to determine if an additional dose of Janssen/J&J vaccine will improve immune response in people who are immunocompromised. This additional dose is recommended for people who are moderately and severely immunocompromised due to a health condition or medical treatment.

www.1025theriver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Medical Treatment#Kdhe#Pfizer Biontech#The Janssen J J
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Cloud County, KSbeloitcall.com

Mandatory healthcare vaccinations in question

As the Covid pandemic continues, it has become obvious through talking to some area and out of state hospitals that it isn't the number of patients that come through their doors becoming the problem of limiting their available bed capacity, but yet the number of nurses being able to provide their services. With these shortages and beds being occupied with Covid patients, all other elective surgeries, procedures, etc. are also left behind in taking care of other healthcare issues.
Madison, WIwsau.com

DHS Announces Support for COVID-19 Booster Shots

MADISON, WI (WSAU) — Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services has announced it will recommend certain immunocompromised individuals receive a third dose of either Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to boost immunity. “Our nation’s leading medical experts have reviewed the available data and made this recommendation to improve protection against COVID-19...
Kansas City, KSwyandottedaily.com

KDHE authorizes additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised people

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced that effective Friday Kansas providers may now administer an additional dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to individuals who are moderately or severely immunocompromised and have already been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. This follows Thursday’s expansion of...
Butler County, KSbutlercountytimesgazette.com

Butler County receives approval from KDHE to administer additional Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

Butler County Health Department has received approval to begin administering an additional dose of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. This additional dose is recommended for individuals who are moderately or severely immunocompromised and have already been fully vaccinated with either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. The Kansas Department of Health...
WHSV

Virginia Department of Health plans booster shot rollout

AUGUSTA HEALTH, Va. (WHSV) - U.S. health officials announced Wednesday, August 18 COVID-19 booster shots will be available to all people September 20. They say fully vaccinated people who are not immunocompromised will be eligible for a booster dose eight months after the second mRNA vaccine. Immunocompromised individuals are eligible for a third dose now.
Topeka, KSWIBW

KDHE continues statewide COVID vaccine clinics, testing as school returns to session

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID-19 vaccine and testing events will continue to be held throughout Kansas as the beginning of the school year draws closer. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says with the increased presence of the Delta variant in the Sunflower State, local health departments, providers and community groups will continue to host free COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics. It said the emergency of the variant, which is twice as more infectious than the previous dominant strain, poses a threat to communities throughout the state. As families prepare to send their children back to class, it said health departments statewide will offer vaccine clinics at local schools.
Grundy County, MOkttn.com

Area health departments update COVID-19 case counts

Figures compiled by KTTN show the number of COVID-19 cases reported to the Grundy County Health Department are nearly 200 for a 30 day period, from July 19 through August 18. The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Grundy County has remained above 40 for the past two weeks. And there was a period involving reports from August 11 through 16, which showed more than 60 active cases of COVID-19.
Lawrence, KSkfdi.com

KDHE Offering COVID Testing and Vaccinations to Travellers

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has partnered with Blue Shield of Kansas and the Kansas Turnpike Authority to offer free COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics at three Kansas Turnpike service areas. The clinics are available to both Kansas residents as well as out-of-state travelers. The next round of...
Educationwirx.com

MDHHS Updates School Guidance, Recommends Universal Masking

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has updated its COVID-19 guidance for schools, now recommending that masks be worn in schools by all. The MDHHS has released the following:. Today, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) issued updated recommendations for schools designed to help prevent...
Public HealthWNEM

MIOSHA encouraging employers to follow updated CDC guidance

Workplace safety officials in Michigan are strongly encouraging employers to follow the updated guidelines set by the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The Delta variant is much more contagious and may infect those vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the CDC. Before the Delta variant of COVID-19, the probability for vaccinated individuals to spread the virus was considered low.
Kansas StateKSNT

KDHE expands Travel Quarantine List, adds vaccine options for Kansans

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Vaccine and testing sites along the Kansas turnpike are making it easier for Kansans and travelers to protect themselves against COVID. “If that means taking the testing van and the shot trailer to where the people are, and are on the roads, then that’s what we will do,” Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said.
Kansas StateWIBW

KDHE to open COVID vaccination, testing sites along Kansas turnpike

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KDHE will give travelers and residents the chance to get tested or vaccinated against COVID-19 at Turnpike service areas on Thursday and Friday. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says with the increased presence of the Delta variant in the state, it will partner with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas and the Kansas Turnpike Authority to offer free COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics at three turnpike service areas. It said the clinics will be available to Kansans and out-of-state travelers.
Oklahoma City, OKKTUL

OCCHD stands by CDC guidance, encourages eligible vaccinations

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The OKC-County Health Department has announced their endorsement of the CDC's K-12 guidance regarding vaccinations. "The OCCHD endorses the CDC K-12 school guidance, which includes vaccinations for anyone who is eligible, along with universal indoor masking by all students, staff, teachers, and visitors to K12 schools."
Virginia StateWRIC TV

Virginia vaccine coordinator monitoring booster shot guidance

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Last week, the FDA and CDC approved a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for people with weaker immune systems. Now reports are showing that everyone might be due for a third shot at some point. Virginia Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula released...
Cook County, ILPosted by
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Suburban vaccine providers await guidance on boosters

Suburban health departments, pharmacies and hospitals are still awaiting specific guidance from federal and state authorities about how administration of COVID-19 booster shots will be handled. Local representatives of several vaccine providers said planning to provide booster shots for everyone who received the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines can't begin...
Public Healthnewspressnow.com

State approves extra COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has approved an additional COVID-19 shot for those with conditions that severely impact their immune system. The shot is different than the booster doses that will be made available for everyone eight months after the second rounds were received. The vaccine for the immunocompromised is designed to directly fight the delta variant. People approved can get the third vaccine as early as 28 days after their second dose.

Comments / 0

Community Policy