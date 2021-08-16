KDHE updates vaccine guidance

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced that effective immediately Kansas providers may now administer an additional dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to individuals who are moderately or severely immunocompromised and have already been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. This emergency use authorization does not apply to those who received the Janssen/J&J vaccine as there is currently not enough data to determine if an additional dose of Janssen/J&J vaccine will improve immune response in people who are immunocompromised. This additional dose is recommended for people who are moderately and severely immunocompromised due to a health condition or medical treatment.