Governor Kelly announces grant money

Governor Laura Kelly today announced that over 40 domestic violence and sexual assault programs and children’s advocacy centers in Kansas will receive more than $6 million in grants to improve services for survivors of sexual assault, violence, and child abuse. The 2022 State General Fund Grant Program for Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault provides funds for sexual and domestic violence programs in communities across Kansas. The programs are accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week and provide a wide range of services such as emergency safe shelter, crisis helpline calls, crisis, intervention, on-going counseling and support, and advocacy to help victims and survivors increase safety for themselves and their families.