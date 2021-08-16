Child died from heat exposure

New details about the death of a child in Cowley County. Authorities say an autopsy showed that the two-year-old child who died in Cowley County earlier this week, died from extreme heat exposure. The child woke up from a nap, unlocked the home’s front door, and got into the family vehicle. The child’s mother found the child unconscious and unresponsive on Tuesday, and the child died at a hospital. The incident happened in southern Cowley County. The sheriff says the investigation is over.