New technology delivers resistance against cercospora — the 'No. 1 production problem' in sugarbeets

Minnesota crop conditions have been sliding throughout the season as a result of the expanding drought. As of Aug. 15, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Crop Progress report indicated only 35% of the state’s corn crop and only 29% of the soybeans were rated good to excellent. The poor conditions were reflected in the August World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates Report, as USDA only pegged corn yields at 166 bushels per acre, which is down from 192 bushels per acre last year. Statewide soybean yields were also down at only 44 bushels per acre.