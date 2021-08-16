New technology delivers resistance against cercospora — the 'No. 1 production problem' in sugarbeets
FOXHOME, Minn. — Sugarbeet growers have a new weapon against their No. 1 nemesis in recent years, the fungus cercospora. New sugarbeet seed varieties resistant to cercospora leaf spot disease were commercially available for growers to plant in southern North Dakota and Minnesota in 2021. The improved varieties will save tens of millions of dollars in spray and processing costs and could save hundreds of millions in crop losses.www.agweek.com
