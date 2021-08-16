Kids attend camp

Looking to improve their game prior to the start of the basketball season, a total of 32 athletes took part in the Tiger/Bulldog Youth Basketball Camp held August 9-11 in Arkansas City, KS. The camp ran nightly from 5:30-8 at the Arkansas City High School. Donnie Jackson, a former Cowley College assistant and new head coach of the Tigers, was joined at the camp by Tiger assistant Roybell Baez and Arkansas City High School boys’ basketball head coach CJ Jennings. Tiger basketball players Cevin Clark and Raishaun Brown also assisted with the camp which helped participants improve their basketball skills.