What is up dance music fans? We have a bass house banger coming to you from BenSpence with his newest firebreather titled, ‘MAS'. The record is superbly mastered and flows through the speakers, perfect for club or bass stage settings. The high energy synths and heavy bass stabs really allows this track to be slipped into just about any high energy festival set and keep the dancefloor moving. We really enjoyed the highlight of this track, being super high energy from beginning to end – even the breakdowns, builds, and atmospheres will keep that dance floor rocking. Take a listen below and let us know what you think in the comments! LIVE MAS!