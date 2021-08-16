Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
House Rent

Why Renting Is Not a Bad Financial Option in 2021

gobankingrates.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe red-hot housing market has been sizzling since pre-vaccine times, and anyone considering buying a home knows perfectly well that low supply and bottomless demand have driven prices to once-in-a-generation highs. It’s not just buyers. Renters are experiencing much the same thing. There’s stiff competition night now for a woefully...

www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Foreclosure#Rental Home#Real Estate#Housing Prices#Blue Ladder Development#Premier Property Buyers#Business Insider
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
Related
House RentDeSoto Times Today

The Facts about the Emergency Rental Assistance Program

The pandemic has caused major issues to happen especially with people’s financial well-being. Housing is a significant part of most family budgets. Right now, many people are struggling to keep food on the table and a roof over their heads. Job loss, the reduction of work hours or being laid off has caused millions of Americans to fall behind in paying their rent.
Real Estatemoneytalksnews.com

The 10 Best Cities for Buying and Renting a Home

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on SmartAsset.com. Depending on your circumstances, renting or buying a home can be a smart financial decision. Homeownership can help you build equity and lower taxes, while renting offers greater flexibility and convenient services. Keeping this in mind, SmartAsset ranked the 50 largest U.S....
House Rentworldpropertyjournal.com

Home Rental Growth in U.S. Hits Highest Levels Since 2005

Based on CoreLogic's latest Single-Family Rent Index for June 2021, home rents nationwide increased 7.5% year over year, up from a 1.4% year-over-year increase in June 2020. Hot housing market conditions have exacerbated the challenges of finding affordable rental properties for some consumers. According to a recent CoreLogic survey, 85% of consumers searching for a home said they prefer single-family homes. However, for-sale inventory remains in short supply as construction continues to lag. Not only is this keeping many would-be buyers on the hunt for single-family rentals, but it's also contributing to the dwindling availability and increasing prices of these properties. As space and affordability remain top priorities for renters, we can expect to see a similar trend as the for-sale market -- increased migration to less dense and lower cost areas.
EconomyPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

Is Ending Extra $300 Unemployment Benefits Good Or Bad?

The Biden Administration has decided not to extend the extra $300 unemployment benefits when it expires September 6. The extra benefits have been a bone of contention with many local businesses seeing it as a major problem when trying to find employees. The extra money is an incentive for laid-off...
House Rentabc27.com

Eviction Moratorium extension means 15 million renters owe $20 billion in rent, landlords continue to suffer

(WHTM) — The eviction moratorium that’s helping millions of Americans to stay in their homes, is also forcing some landlords to sell their properties. The CDC extended the moratorium to October 3 to help renters who lost income. According to the Aspen Institute, more than 15 million Americans now owe $20 billion in back rent. They’ll have to pay it back, but some landlords are now selling off properties, cutting staff, and delaying repairs in order to pay their own bills.
House RentNBC San Diego

Rent Is About to Go Up Again—Here's Why

This is an excerpt from CNBC Make It's weekly newsletter. Subscribe here. Sorry to be the bearer of bad news. But if you're currently renting your place, you might see the price tick up when it's time to renew your lease. In fact, rent is forecast to be even higher...
House RentMyhighplains.com

Single-family rents spiked 7.5% in June, sharpest increase since 2005

(TheRealDeal) – Investors pouring big money into the single-family rental sector just received some welcome news. Rents for single-family homes increased 7.5 percent year-over-year across the U.S. in June, the highest such increase recorded since at least 2005 and a sharp uptick from the 1.4 percent increase in June 2020, according to CoreLogic, a housing data provider.
Denver, COPosted by
Riley Blue

Why is the House Rent in Denver, CO So High?

Just a few months back, renters enjoyed a modest rent in Denver, Co, but just recently, there is a considerable spike up to 8.8% in comparison to the same months of 2020. Over the past months, rentals significantly increased not only in Denver but across the metro. The fastest growth is a 17.3% increase. The cost of rent for a two-bedroom goes up to $2,036 and $1,796 for a one-bedroom apartment.
House Rentrealtybiznews.com

Renters face bidding wars as supply dries up

Bidding wars are becoming so common that they’re even impacting the rental market, as numerous wannabee tenants vie for a dwindling supply of homes and apartments listed for rent. Demand for rental properties is surging as workers begin moving out of their shared living situations as the U.S. reopens and...
House RentMarshall News Messenger

BBB:Tips for Renters

BBB is reminding renters to use caution when looking for rental property. In 2020, 7,593 complaints were filed through BBB against apartment complexes and real estate rentals with the majority of the issues revolving around their services, billing and repairs.Likewise, as bogus ads for properties are common, it’s more important than ever for renters to make educated decisions before choosing an apartment or other rental property.
Home & GardenMotley Fool

Why It May Not Pay to Remodel if You Plan to Sell Soon

Remodeling a home can be a great way to make your space more livable and get more value from your property. After all, these changes can make your home better suited to your personal needs or make it more attractive and modern. But if you are planning on moving out...
Real Estatemyheraldreview.com

Housing matters: Five down payment myths debunked

When I first became a REALTOR®, my manager told me that nothing ever changes in real estate or financing. I have been a REALTOR® for 20-plus years, and the one thing I know for sure is that real estate is constantly changing. It is a REALTORS® job to keep up with current changes to help you understand the best way to buy or sell a home.
House Renttherealdeal.com

Backed By Serena Williams, Esusu Takes the Lead on Rent Relief, Rent Reporting, and Resident Financial Health

To date, over 45 million Americans are credit invisible, ultimately exposing them to high-interest capital, limited access to homeownership, and wealth-building opportunities. Abbey Wemimo and Samir Goel co-founded Esusu to solve this problem based on their personal experiences of being credit invisible when their families immigrated to the United States. When they realized that rent does not count towards credit despite being the single largest monthly expense for most renters in America they knew they had to build a solution. Esusu ensures that renters get credit where credit is due.
MLSbiggerpockets.com

Seller Financing is About the Seller, Not the Property

Jeff Stephens is Founder of The Thoughtful Real Estate Entrepreneur and host of the podcast, “Racking Up Rentals.” Jeff is a full-time real estate entrepreneur by day, and real estate investing mentor, coach and podcaster. Jeff’s focus—both as a real estate entrepreneur and a coach to others—is on growing a rental real estate portfolio that builds long-term wealth through the timeless fundamentals of relationship and negotiation directly with the Seller to buy off-market properties with seller financing. Visit www.ThoughtfulRE.com for more information.
House Rentmoneycrashers.com

11 Issues with Buying Rental Property and Becoming a Landlord

I did, and still do, at least as one source of passive income among many. But before you dial your real estate agent or make an offer on Roofstock, you need to know exactly what you’re getting yourself into. Because being a landlord isn’t the cushy gig that the average...

Comments / 0

Community Policy