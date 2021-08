There have been a lot of awesome warriors depicted on TV over the years and there have been some among them that have captured our imagination like none other, but there’s been a growing trend for decades now that’s been equally awesome, and to be fair, it started long before a lot of individuals were born. The female warrior has been a mainstay of pop culture for a lot longer than some folks tend to realize, and they’ve been growing in number for years now. Some of the best fighters on TV have been women in recent years and while some of them can’t really hold a candle to a lot of their male counterparts who are of equal strength and/or skill, many of them are still pure awesome since they possess the talents and powers that have helped to make them stand out amidst the crowd.